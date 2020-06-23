Salmon Market Is Projected To Grow At A Moderate CAGR Of 6.26% During The Period 2020-2024

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Salmon Market. The salmon market has been analysed by various species (Atlantic, Pink, Chum, Sockeye, Coho, Others), Cultivation (Farmed, Wild), End Product (Frozen, Fresh, Canned, Others) and Distribution Channel (Food Services, Retail). The global salmon market has been analyzed by region that includes Americas, Europe, APAC and ROW(Middle East & Africa). The report also analyses the Salmon Market of 10 countries that includes U.S., Canada, Brazil, U.K. Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan & South Korea. The Salmon market of the 10 countries have been analysed by value. The data has been presented for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, the Global Salmon Market value is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 6.26% during 2019–2024. Over the recent years, Salmon market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of increasing demand for seafood in emerging and developing nations and growing number of urban populations. Moreover, rise in the demand for heathy and nutritious food and rising number of high-net-worth individuals has been driving the market Salmon market globally. Further, increasing demand for by food services is expected to drive the market growth in forecast period. Amongst the countries, US and France accounts for the largest share in the Global Salmon Market in 2018.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10086182

The report on Global Salmon Market has covered and analysed the potential of salmon market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the salmon market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Salmon Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• By Species Type (Atlantic Salmon, Pink Salmon, Chum/Dog Salmon, Sockeye Salmon, Coho Salmon, Other Salmon)

• By Cultivation (Farmed Cultivated, Wild)

• By Distribution Channel (Food Services, Retail)

• By End Product (Frozen, Fresh, Canned, Others)

• Market Share Analysis

• Salmon Market Attractiveness Charts – By Species, By End Product, By Region

Regional Salmon Market – Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• By Species Type (Atlantic Salmon, Pink Salmon, Chum/Dog Salmon, Sockeye Salmon, Coho Salmon, Other Salmon)

• By Cultivation (Farmed Cultivated, Wild)

• By Distribution Channel (Food Services, Retail)

• By End Product (Frozen, Fresh, Canned, Others)

• Salmon Market Attractiveness Chart By Country

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, South Korea. (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• By Species Type (Atlantic Salmon, Pink Salmon, Chum/Dog Salmon, Sockeye Salmon, Coho Salmon & Other Salmon)

• By Distribution Channel: (Food Services, Retail)

• By End Product (Frozen, Fresh, Canned, Others)

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends.

• SWOT Analysis.

• Porter’s Five Forces.

Company Analysis – High Liner Foods, Thai Union Group, Nippon Suisan Kaisha,

Austevoll Seafood ASA, International Fish Farming Co. PJSC (Asmak), MOWI ASA, Leroy Seafood Group ASA, SalMar ASA, Grieg Seafood ASA & Multiexport Foods S.A.

Get Complete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10086182

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

