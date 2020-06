Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast—2030

– Total Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) prevalent cases in 7 MM was 98,498 in 2017.

– The prevalence of PSP in Japan in 2017 was 21,869.

– The prevalence of PSP in the United States in 2017 was 20,161.

– The prevalence of PSP in the United Kingdom was 12,681 in 2017.

– Males are affected by PSP more as compared to females.

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) also called Steele-Richardson-Olszewski syndrome, an uncommon brain disorder, which affects movement, control of walking (gait) and balance, speech, swallowing, vision, mood and behaviour, and thinking. The cause of PSP is unknown, but it is a form of tauopathy, in which abnormal phosphorylation of the protein tau leads to the destruction of vital protein filaments in nerve cells, causing their death.

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy treatment is symptomatic and supportive. No cure for the disease is there at present. Some of the older types of antidepressants like amitriptyline, fluoxetine, and imipramine, can also help relieve symptoms of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Progressive Supranuclear Palsy treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

– AZP2006

– UCB0107

– ASN120290

– LMTX

And many others

The key players in Progressive Supranuclear Palsy market are:

– AlzProtect

– UCB Biopharma

– Asceneuron Therapeutics

– TauRx Pharmaceuticals

And many others

Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Overview at a Glance

3. PSP Disease Background and Overview

4. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Epidemiology by Countries (2017–2030)

5.1. United States

5.2. EU-5

5.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. France

5.2.4. Italy

5.2.5. Spain

5.2.6. United Kingdom

5.3. Japan

6. PSP Treatments and Medical Practices

7. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Emerging Therapies

7.1. Key Cross Competition

7.2. AZP2006: AlzProtect

7.3. UCB0107: UCB Biopharma and

7.4. Emeramide (NBMI): EmeraMed

8. Failed Therapies

8.1. Gosuranemab/BIIB092: Biogen

8.2. ABBV-8E12: Abbvie

9. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market Size

10. 7MM: Country-Wise Market Analysis

10.1. United States Market Size

10.2. Germany Market Size

10.3. France Market Size

10.4. Italy Market Size

10.5. Spain Market Size

10.6. United Kingdom Market Size

10.7. Japan Market Size

11. Market Drivers

12. Market Barriers

13. Report Methodology

