Poultry Diagnostics Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions : Edition 2020-2025

Market Overview:

The rise in demand for poultry-derived products, globally, is a major growth driver for the poultry diagnostics market. According to the data published by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO), the Asia region has produced the highest number of eggs followed by the America region during the year 2017. This rising demand for poultry-derived products has thus increased the adoption of various diagnostic equipment, which would, in turn, propel the growth of the market, over the forecast period.

Other factors, such as increasing initiatives by the government of, and animal welfare associations in, different countries; the rising occurrence of zoonotic diseases; and increasing avian diseases are also expected to drive the growth of the market, over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Infectious Diseases Segment is Expected to Witness a Healthy Growth

Infectious organisms can be divided into four classes: protozoan, fungal, bacterial, and viral. There are specific drugs usually recommended for bacterial, protozoan, and fungal infections, while some viral diseases can be prevented by vaccination. Some of the infectious diseases are Avian encephalomyelitis, avian influenza, avian tuberculosis, chicken anemia virus infection (or CAV), chlamydiosis, egg drop syndrome (or EDS), fowl cholera (or pasteurellosis), fowl pox, infectious bronchitis, infectious bursal disease (or gumbo), infectious coryza, infectious laryngotracheitis, lymphoid leukosis, Mareks disease, mycoplasmosis, necrotic enteritis, Newcastle disease, and salmonellosis. Therefore it has been observed that the prevalence of infectious diseases is increasing that is increasing the adoption of poultry diagnostics over the period of time.

In addition, there is also an increasing meat or egg consumption is also augmenting the growth of the segment. For instance, in 2015, the United States produced 14,639,012 tons of eggs, hen, in shell, which was increased to 14,490,724 tons in 2016. Thus, the rising production and consumption of the poultry-derived products in the region is expected to propel the growth of the market, over the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Poultry Diagnostics Market

North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, owing to the factors, such as the increase in consumption of poultry-derived products, growing consumer awareness regarding food safety, and increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases associated with poultry. According to the data published by the US department of agriculture (USDA), the per capita consumption of poultry products in 2016 was 107.6 pounds and was increased to 108.6 pounds in 2017.

Furthermore, there is an increase in the production of eggs, hen, in shell, in the region, as per the statistics published by the UNFAO. Hence, all the afore-mentioned statements indicate that the United States will be holding a significant share of the market studied.

