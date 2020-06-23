DelveInsight launched a new report on Parkinson’s Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

1. The total diagnosed Parkinson’s Disease prevalent population in the 7MM is expected to rise to 3,284,084 in 2030, during the study period [2017–2030].

2. The highest diagnosed Parkinson’s Disease prevalent population was in the United States.

3. Males are more prominent for developing Parkinson’s Disease in comparison to female.

4. Primary Parkinsonism or Idiopathic Parkinson’s cases are prominent in comparison to Secondary or atypical parkinsonism.

1. Parkinson’s Disease market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Parkinson’s Disease epidemiology and Parkinson’s Disease market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Parkinson’s Disease market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Parkinson’s Disease market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Parkinson’s Disease market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Parkinson’s Disease market.

There is currently no cure, but Parkinson’s Disease treatments are available to help relieve the symptoms and maintain the quality of life. Parkinson’s Disease treatments include supportive therapies (physiotherapy), medication, and surgery (for some people). The medication can be used to benefit the main symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, such as shaking (tremors) and movement problems. Three main types of medication are- Carbidopa-levodopa, Carbidopa-levodopa infusion, and Dopamine agonists.

The present Parkinson’s Disease treatment options include medication, surgery, complementary and supportive therapies. The approved medication therapies are categorized into seven groups that include Levodopa, Carbidopa-levodopa infusion (Duodopa), Dopamine agonists (Mirapex, Requip, Neupro), MAO B inhibitors (Zelapar, Azilect, Xadago), Catechol O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors (Tasmar, Comtan), Anticholinergics (Cogentin, Artane), and Amantadine.

The most frequently prescribed combination drugs are carbidopa/levodopa (cocareldopa [sinemet, pharmacopa, atamet]) and benserazide/levodopa (co-beneldopa [Madopar]). More recently, continuous intestinal infusion of levodopa gel (Duodopa [AbbVie Limited]) has shown to be effective in terms of decreasing severe motor fluctuations when compared to oral levodopa. However, this treatment is currently prohibitively expensive for widespread use. Levodopa with a DOPA decarboxylase inhibitor is usually a first-line treatment option for Parkinson’s disease. For patients with advanced Parkinson’s disease, most surgeries are preferred.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Parkinson’s Disease treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Apomorphine Infusion

2. Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa

3. APL–130277

4. P2B001

5. IPX203

6. LY03003

7. ABBV-951

The key players in Parkinson’s Disease market are:

1. US WorldMeds LLC

2. Intec Pharma

3. Sunovion Pharma

4. Pharma Two B Ltd

5. Impax Laboratories

6. Luye Pharma

7. AbbVie

