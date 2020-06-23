Over the Air (OTA) Testing Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2019-2027

Research Nester added a report titled “Global Over the Air Testing Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” to its database that delivers detailed overview of the global over-the-air (OTA) testing market in terms of market segmentation by technology, by industry vertical, by application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

With growing technological advancements such as 5G, IoT and automation, increased penetration of internet of things (IoT) and machine to machine (M2M) devices, the global over-the-air (OTA) testing market is expected to grow considerably. Additionally, smart cities would have a far more connected physical infrastructure as compared to conventional cities, thereby driving the need for OTA testing. On account of these factors, the global over-the-air (OTA) testing market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.30% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

Regionally, the global over-the-air (OTA) testing market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, out of which, the market in North America is holds the highest market share increased government spending on IOT and connected devices. On the back of highest use of telecommunication devices like laptops, tablets, and smartphones coupled with high rate of urbanization and strong economic growth in Asia Pacific, the market is estimated to witness highest growth rate in this region.

Get Free Exclusive Sample Copy of This Report @ https://researchnester.com/sample-request-1847

IoT, Smart Devices & Smart Cities to Boost Market Growth

It is mandatory for companies to comply with OTA testing to get the cellular telecommunications and internet association (CTIA) certification. In addition, the rate of urbanization worldwide has been increasing at a rapid pace and has brought in the concept of smart cities. Smart cities are estimated to significantly increase the number of wireless and smart connected devices. This significant increase is estimated to drive the demand for OTA testing of wireless devices to meet the industry standards and facilitate assessment of antennas and receiver performance.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global over-the-air (OTA) testing market which includes company profiling of Intertek Group plc, UL LLC, Anritsu, Keysight Technologies, ROHDE&SCHWARZ, CETECOM™, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, MVG, SGS SA and other prominent players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global over-the-air (OTA) testing market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Curious about this latest version of report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/over-the-air-testing-market/1847

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact Us

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: [+1 646 586 9123]

U.K. Phone: [+44 203 608 591]

Crash Lock Bottom Cartons Market

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market

Polyhydroxybutyrate Market

Rotavirus Vaccine Market

LED Bookmark Market

Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market

Light Degradable Mulch Film Market

Marine Oil Water Separators Market

Precision Cancer Imaging Market

Spring Shackles Market