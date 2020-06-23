Network Transformation Market: Assessment Covering Growth Factors and Upcoming Trends (2020-2026)

Every business is fast becoming a digital business. IT Network has become a vital component for today’s digital businesses. It plays a central role in strengthening client relationships through enhanced communication and ensures that organizations operate with greater efficiency. For many organizations, effective and efficient management of network environment is cause of concern. Network transformation services of many organizations use established, industrialized tools and methodologies to rapidly create and run a transformed global network. The use of market-leading outsourcing capabilities and advanced technologies aim to deliver measurable performance improvements, industry-leading service levels, sustained cost savings and ongoing network agility. The network transformation market is gaining continuous traction owing to collaboration among market players for the development and promotion of next-generation networking solutions across industry verticals, growing adoption of BYOD policy, IT as a Service, virtualization and the rapid demand in bandwidth requirement. However, lack of skills and expertise in networking solutions is the major restraining factor for the growth of the network transformation market.

Based on the component, the network transformation market is bifurcated into Solutions and Services. Today, the networks comprise a complex patchwork of layers, technologies, etc. The network transformation empowers one to do things through simple service creation, proactive assurance, optimization and automation. Rapidly changing technologies and demand, certainly boost the growth of network transformation market

Based on solutions, the network transformation market is segmented into Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), C-Ran, Network Automation and 5G Networks. These solutions are helpful for optimizing fault management, automating networks, providing high bandwidth and network services

Based on services, the network transformation market is segmented into Professional Services and Managed Services. Further, the professional services have been studied as Deployment and Provisioning, Consulting, Integration, Transformation Optimization and Wireless Infrastructure Management while Managed Services as Network Monetization, Network Management, Network Testing and Network Audit

Based on organization type, the network transformation market is fragmented into Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprises. Large enterprises usually prefer this solution as it helps them in proactively monitoring the health and performance of devices connected to the network

Based on industry verticals, the network transformation market is segmented into Manufacturing, Information Technology, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utilities and Others

For better understanding on the market dynamics of the network transformation market, detailed analysis was conducted for different countries in the region including North America (United States and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, UK, France and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of APAC), and Rest of World

Some of the major players operating in the market include Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, IBM Corporation, HPE, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, NEC Corporation, Intel Corporation, Ericsson Inc., Dell Inc. and Accenture

