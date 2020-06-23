Mobile Mapping Market 2019 Top Trend, Size and Growth, Key Insights, Segmentation, Key Regions and Future Forecast till 2027

According to a new market research report published by Research Nester “Mobile Mapping Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global mobile mapping market in terms of market segmentation by component, solution, application, end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global mobile mapping market is segmented by component, solution, application and end user. On the basis of component type the market is segmented into hardware, solutions, and services. The hardware segment further segmented into camera, controllers, sensors and others. The solution segment is further segmented into location-based services, indoor mapping, asset management solution and 3D mapping. The service segment is further segmented into managed services and professional services. On the basis of application type, the market is segmented into laser scanning, land surveying, bridge planning, aerial surveys and others. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into media & entertainment, agriculture, mining, energy & power, transport and logistics, manufacturing, real estate & construction, healthcare, aviation and aerospace, IT & telecom and others.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

Download Sample Report Here:https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-1511

The global mobile mapping market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 14.46% during the forecast period owing to increasing demand of geo-spatial data and effectiveness of mobile mapping technology. The improvement in network connectivity with advent of 4G technology and widespread use of smartphones is expected to drive the market growth. The hardware segment is anticipated to have leading market shares of around 62% owing to significant use of imaging devices in various applications. The software segment is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 16% on the back of rise in demand for locational data followed by service segment which is expected to record a CAGR of over 15% owing to emerging need for effective interrelated technological integration. The transport and logistics segment is anticipated to witness significant market growth on the back of possible integration of GPS devices with automotive. The real estate & construction segment is expected to attain over 22% market share owing to possibility of attaining geo-spatial data for market analysis, brokerage and appraisals.

North America is anticipated to have leading market share on the account of rise in adoption of GPS services and GNSS services in order to gather geo-spatial data for strategic business management. Asia-Pacific is estimated to attain a growth rate of around 21% during the forecast period owing to increasing investment in technological development and large scale adoption of mapping technologies in the region.

The increasing demand of mobile mapping for gathering terrestrial data for various end use industry and constant development in the sector are anticipated to drive the market growth. However, the concerns related to data security, data privacy and data accuracy are expected to act as a key restraint towards the growth of global mobile mapping market over the forecast period.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: @https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-1511

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global mobile mapping market which includes company profiling of Trimble Inc, Apple Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation , The Sanborn Map Company Inc , PASCO CORPORATION, NGC Aerospace Ltd , Google, Huron Geomatics Inc, TOPCON CORPORATION and many prominent players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global mobile mapping market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

Get more information on this report: https://www.researchnester.com/reports/dry-ice-market/1151

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919

Read More Related Reports:-

Air Purifier Market

Data Resiliency Market

Robot Software Market

Seed Treatment Market

Vegetable Seeds Market

AMOLED displays Market

Automotive Armrest Market

Soap Colorants Market

Mobile App Development Market

Automotive Interior Plastic Component Market

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Floating Solar Panel Market