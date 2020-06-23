MENA Infrastructure 3D Printing Market – Assessment Covering Growth Factors and Upcoming Trends (2020-2025)

As per the report published by UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), the MENA Infrastructure 3D Printing Market is anticipated to reach the market valuation of US$ 37.54 million by 2025 expanding at a consistent CAGR of 13.5% during the forecasted period (2019-2025). 3D printing, also referred to as additive manufacturing, is a combination of processes used to produce three-dimensional objects from 3D models or other electronic data sources. In the case of 3D printing, numerous layers of different kinds of printing materials are formed under machine control to create a 3-dimensional object. The 3-dimensional images can be of varied shapes or geometries and can be created with computer-aided design packages or 3D scanners. Automation will result in a smaller manual labor force at the actual location of construction, but perhaps an increase in the labour force to transform raw materials and transport from point of extraction to the construction site. Printing in 3D is a simplistic, cost-effective and efficient way of creating objects, including buildings, by designing them beforehand, layer-by-layer using specialized software, before uploading the blueprints to a printer to be built.

For country-level analysis of overall adoption of 3D Printing technology in the MENA, Infrastructure Sector browse through – https://univdatos.com/report/mena-infrastructure-3d-printing-market-current-scenario-and-forecast-2019-2025

Based on Component, the report segments the MENA infrastructure 3D Printing market into Product, material, service and other (software). In 2018, the product segment dominated the market and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period 2019-2025 and is expected to generate revenue of US$ 34.85 million by 2025. Based on the product (printer), the market is segmented into Professional/Industrial Printers and Personal/Desktop 3D Printers. Professional/Industrial Printers dominated the MENA Infrastructure 3D Printing market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the analyzed period. Desktop 3D Printer is expected to witness a CAGR growth of 15.2% during the analyzed period. On the basis of material type, the report bifurcates the MENA Infrastructure 3D Printing market into concrete, plastic, metal and alloys, ceramic and others. In 2018, the concrete segment dominated the market, however, the ceramic segment is expected to witness a tremendous CAGR growth of 15.5% during the analyzed period. Based on service type, the market is segmented into Custom Design and Manufacturing and After Sales Service. In 2018, Custom Design and Manufacturing generated revenue of US$ 4.06 million in the MENA Infrastructure 3D Printing market. Based on technology, the MENA Infrastructure 3D Printing market is segmented into stereolithography, selective laser sintering, electron beam melting, fused deposition modeling, laminated object manufacturing and others. In 2018, Fused Deposition Modelling technology dominated the market, however, Electron Beam Melting technology is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth of 15.9% during the analyzed period. Furthermore, depending on application type, the market is further classified into Functional Parts, Fit and Assembly, Prototype Modelling, Education, Metal Casting, Metal Casting, Visual Aids and Presentation Modelling. In 2018, functional parts occupied the largest share of 33.8% followed by Fit and assembly application.

For country-wise analysis of the current and projected development of 3D Printing technology in the MENA, Infrastructure industry browse through – https://univdatos.com/report/mena-infrastructure-3d-printing-market-current-scenario-and-forecast-2019-2025

Increasing spending on product development and R&D activities, rising regulatory support by national and local government bodies and the growing infrastructure development in the middle east region, is the major driver for the adoption of 3D Printing technology in the Construction/Infrastructure sector in the MENA region. In addition, Concrete 3D printing is moving to an industrial scale in the UAE with the birth of AED 6 million (US$ 1.63 million) Concretive Middle East a partnership between Freyssinet, e-construct and Draw Link Group. Based on construction method, the market is segregated into extrusion and powder bonding. Further, construction, architecture and others were the three major practice areas for the use of 3D Printing technology. The construction segment dominated the market, generating revenue of US$ 28.89 million in 2018. Further, based on End-user the MENA Infrastructure 3D Printing market is bifurcated into commercial, residential, industrial and others. The commercial segment dominated the market in 2018, however, the residential sector is expected to witness the highest adoption of 3D printing in the MENA region during the analyzed period.

Request for Sample of the report browse through – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/309

Additionally, for better investigation and penetration of 3D printing solutions in the MENA infrastructure sector, detailed analysis has been conducted for major countries including UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Algeria and the rest of MENA. In 2018, UAE dominated the market with an 18.4% share, other active markets in the region include Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and Egypt among others, wherein they undertake several research and development initiatives to revolutionize the advanced technologies applications in the construction sector. In 2016, the first 3D printed office was built in Dubai (UAE). Key players profiled in the MENA Infrastructure 3D Printing study include 3D Systems Corporation, 3D Vinci Creation, BESIX Group, COBOD International, CyBe Construction, Generation 3D, Massivit 3D Printing Technologies Ltd, Nano Dimension Ltd., XtreeE and Ying Chuang Building Tech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd (Winsun). Consistent objective to enhance their existing portfolios, expand their customer base and strengthen their market position through partnerships and collaborations, product innovations have influenced the market potential in the MENA region.

MENA Infrastructure 3D Printing Market Segmentation

Market Insight, by Component

Product Component

Professional/Industrial Printers

Personal/Desktop 3D Printers

Material Component

Concrete

Plastic

Metal & Alloys

Ceramic

Others

Service Component

Custom Design and Manufacturing

After Sales Services

Others (Software)

Market Insights, by Technology

Fused Deposition Modelling

Selective Laser Sintering

Stereolithography

Electron Beam Melting

Laminated object Manufacturing

Other Technologies

Market Insights, by Application

Functional Parts Manufacturing

Fit and Assembly

Prototype Modelling

Research

Model Casting

Visual Aids

Presentation Modelling

Other Applications

Market Insight, by Construction Method

Extrusion

Powder Bonding

Market Insight, by Practice Area

Construction

Architecture

Others

Market Insight, by End User Sector

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Market Insight, by Country

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Qatar

Algeria

Egypt

Rest of MENA

Top Companies Profiled

3D Systems Corporation

3D Vinci Creation

BESIX Group

COBOD International

CyBe Construction

Generation 3D

Massivit 3D Printing Technologies Ltd

Nano Dimension Ltd.

XtreeE

Ying Chuang Building Tech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd (Winsun)

Feel free to contact us for any queries – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/309

UMI understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customized solutions to clients. The MENA Infrastructure 3D Printing Market can be customized to an additional country level or any other market segment.

About us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. We are a diverse group of some of the most talented people in the research landscape, who with their collective experience, help us drive our machine and creatively solve every business challenge of millennial organizations. Our team comprises of accomplished professionals from leading consulting environments and serve some of the significant Fortune 500 companies around the world.

Contact us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://univdatos.com

Ph: +91 7838604911