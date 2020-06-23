Meat Substitute Market : The Next Booming Segment in the World | Amys Kitchen, Beyond Meat, Cauldron Foods, Garden Protein International

The global meat substitute market size was valued at $7.5 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period (2018-2025). Meat is an excellent source of protein but contains high level of cholesterol and saturated fats. Individuals who consume it on a regular basis are more prone to develop health problems such as obesity and atherosclerosis.

Some of the key players of Meat Substitute Market:

Amys Kitchen, Beyond Meat, Cauldron Foods, Garden Protein International, Inc., Meatless B.V., Quorn Foods, Vbites Food, Ltd., Morningstar Farms, MGP Ingredients, and Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited

The Global Meat Substitute Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

By Product Type

Tofu-based

Tempeh-based

TVP-based

Seitan-based

Quorn-based

Others

By Source

Soy-based

Wheat-based

Mycoprotein

Other Sources

By Category

Frozen

Refrigerated

Shelf Stable

Segmentation by Solution:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Meat Substitute market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Meat Substitute market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

