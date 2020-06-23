Location Analytics Market: Assessment Covering Growth Factors and Upcoming Trends (2020-2026)

Location analytics can be defined as the methodology to detect the location or geography of a business unit. The data is portrayed through a geographical information system through real-time as well as historical geographical data. Location analytics is majorly used detect and prevent disasters. The application is majorly used for predictive analysis and is gaining acceptance among small and medium enterprises and market intelligence. It is the process of interpreting and analyzing the information represented by the data when it is used with Geographic Information System (GIS) through a visual representation. Increasing growth in the retail market, growing focus on meeting the customer preference and burgeoning adoption of innovative technologies have significantly contributed to the growth performance of the Local Analytics Market. Moreover, location analytics solutions and its applications are also gaining traction among corporates due to the advent of Internet of Things (IoT) which acts as a catalyst to the growth of the former. However, intensifying competition, low connectivity and data integration and lack of expertise in organizations constitute as restraining growth factors of the market. In addition, issues pertaining to higher initial costs and lower returns on investment also tend to negatively impact the performance of local analytics solutions.

Based on application, the location analytics market is classified into Risk Management, emergency response management, customer management, remote monitoring, supply chain planning and optimization, sales and marketing optimization, predictive asset management, inventory management and workforce monitoring.

Based on software, the market is segmented into Geocoding and reverse coding, data integration and extract, transform and load, reporting and visualization, thematic mapping and spatial analysis, content accelerator and geofencing, database management system and socio-demographic data.

Based on services, the market is classified into deployment and consulting services, system integration and deployment, data maintenance and creation and managed services solutions. Service segment displays the highest CAGR growth over the period wherein data maintenance and creation services segment witnesses surging demand owing to rising need of organizations to comply with ever-increasing location-based services due to significant rise of IoT and its devices.

Based on the deployment model, market is segmented based on on-premises and hosted applications.

Based on the market segment by industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, retail and consumer goods, government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, telecommunications and IT, energy and utilities, transport and logistics, media and entertainment, education, travel and hospitality and real estate.

For better understanding of the market penetration of location analytics, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico and the rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and the Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of world. North America region is expected to hold the largest share of the market. Similarly, APAC region also showcases immense opportunities in this market and is anticipated to register highest CAGR in years to come due to the massive growth of data through IoT and other connected devices.

Some of the major players operating in the market include SAS Institute Inc, Tibco Software Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute, Oracle Corporation, Pitney Bowes, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, Galigeo and Cisco Systems Inc.

Feel free to contact us for any queries – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/267

