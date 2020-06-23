Lab-on-a-Chip Device Market 2020 Analysis and Industry Outlook 2026 | Agilent Technologies Inc, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories

Global Lab-on-a-Chip Device Market 2020-2026, delivering a must-read report for industry stakeholders wanting to understand the strategic landscape of this burgeoning sector. Readers will find an in-depth analysis of the market and how it will impact existing traditional markets, as well as insights into future development and opportunities across the globe.

Key Players:

Becton Dickinson and Co, Agilent Technologies Inc, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Roche, PerkinElmer, IDEX, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cepheid, request free sample for complete list of companies.

The leading players of industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Summary

A lab-on-a-chip (LOC) is a device that integrates one or several laboratory functions on a single integrated circuit (commonly called a “chip”) of only millimeters to a few square centimeters to achieve automation and high-throughput screening.

The Americas is the global leader in Lab-on-a-Chip device market owing to increasing advances in molecular biology and genetic engineering techniques as well as increasing prevalence of infectious diseases.

Europe is the second largest market and holds a healthy share in the global Lab-on-a-Chip device market due to major driving factors such as the flourishing medical device market, favorable government initiatives to promote life-science and clinical research, rising average per capita income of individuals.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the faster adaptation of healthcare technology, increasing patient pool of chronic and infectious diseases, government initiatives of healthcare reform, increasing number of CROs and research projects on environmental issues. Furthermore, key medical device players have set up their regional headquarters and manufacturing plants in Singapore, China, Japan, and Australia thus, boosting the growth of Lab-on-a-Chip device market.

Market Segmentation by types, Applications and regions:

Market Segment by Type covers:

Microarrays

Microfluidics

Tissue Biochip

Others

Market Segmented by Applications:

Hospitals and Clinics

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Forensic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis using segmentation by providing precise results on industry-related markets.

The report also analyzed the evolution of industry trends. Several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate is expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the industry.

Note:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

