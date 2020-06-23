Interstitial Cystitis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

– The total Interstitial Cystitis prevalent population in the seven major markets was approximately 8,517,779 in 2017.

– The gender-specific prevalent population of Interstitial Cystitis in the United States was 1,503,306 cases for male and 3,496,794 cases for female in 2017.

– A higher Interstitial Cystitis prevalence was around 5,000,101 cases in the United States in 2017.

The current Interstitial Cystitis therapeutic landscape in the US is divided into mainly two categories: monotherapy and combination therapy. These are further classified based on the route of administration of the drug as oral therapies, intravesical instillations, and other treatment options. Oral regimens are used either as first-line or second-line therapies for Interstitial Cystitis.

Among oral therapies, different classes of medication are used. Currently, there is no cure available for Interstitial Cystitis, but many treatments offer some relief, either on their own or in combination. Interstitial Cystitis treatment is aimed at relieving pain and reducing inflammation. The two main approaches are oral medications and bladder instillations—drugs that are introduced into the bladder by catheter and held for 15 min.

Interstitial Cystitis market is dominated by various off-label drugs (painkillers, antibiotic, anticonvulsant, antidepressants, antiepileptics, antihistamines, immunosuppressants, and L-arginine). The drug approved by USFDA, which is administered orally to patients suffering from Interstitial Cystitis is Elmiron.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Interstitial Cystitis treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. KRP-116D

2. SI-722

3. LP-08

And many others

The key players in Interstitial Cystitis market are:

1. Kyorin Holdings

2. Seikagaku Corporation

3. Lipella Pharmaceuticals

And many others

