Industrial Automation Market: Assessment Covering Growth Factors and Upcoming Trends (2020-2026)

Industrial automation may be defined as the use of a control system such as robotics or computers, information technologies for handling different processes and machinery in an industry to replace human efforts. This technology will increase the manufacturing, production, and process efficiencies of various kinds of industrial units globally. In the present scenario, various industrial segments are adopting automation to reduce the labor burden on humans and eliminate human errors. The market growth in this sector is mainly due to the need for high productivity in production and manufacturing units with high degree of quality, accuracy, flexibility and safety. Automation helps in minimizing costs, ensuring fast production, standardizing manufacturing, ensuring product quality, reducing waste, and monitoring production, as well as providing reliable and flexible solutions in manufacturing plants. Evidently, this has resulted in fueling the growth of this sector in the past. However, the high installation and maintenance costs related to these systems are impeding market growth. The other major restraint of this system is that it leads to unemployment, which is thought to be a major drawback of automation.

Insights Presented in the Report

Based on automation, industrial automation market is classified into Distributed Control System (DCS), Programmable Logic Control System (PLC), Machine Vision System, Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Human Machine Interface (HMI), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Product lifecycle management (PLM), Plant Asset Management, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) routers, and Electronic Control Units (ECU).

Based on industry verticals, the market is segmented into automation and transportation, metals and mining, oil and gas, pulp and paper, hydropower, energy and power system, chemical, material and food measurement and instrumentation.

For better understanding of the market penetration of global UHT milk market, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico and the rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and the rest of Asia-Pacific) and rest of world. North America dominated the Industrial automation market due to the presence of larger number of industrial units in its region. The need for high productivity and standardization in these Industrial units has surged the growth of the market. Significant technological advancement in the Asia-Pacific region has accelerated the growth of the market.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Siemens, ABB, Emerson, Mitsubishi, Schneider, General Electric, Omron, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, Inc and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

