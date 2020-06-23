Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)

Scope of the Report

The report titled “Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)”, provides an in depth analysis of the global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market by value, by deployment type, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market, including the following regions: North America (the US & Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France & Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India & Rest of Asia Pacific), and ROW. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the virtual desktop infrastructure market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global virtual desktop infrastructure market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global smart transportation market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market are Citrix Systems, Inc., VMware Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Cisco Systems, Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Country Coverage

North America (The US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France & Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India & Rest of Asia Pacific)

ROW

Company Coverage

Citrix Systems, Inc.

VMware Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Executive Summary

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) is a virtualization technology, that allows the end-users to virtually run the desktop images over a network to an endpoint device. Users can then remotely access the operating system (OS) and applications on that endpoint. These endpoints may include PCs/laptops, tablets, phones, or other devices like thin client terminals.

There are two approaches for VDI deployment: Persistent VDI (i.e. customized for personal users by saving changes to the desktop) and Nonpersistent VDI (i.e. consisting of desktops that revert to their initial state after the user logs out).

The key benefits of VDI are: increase productivity, simplified and centralized management, real OS experience, increase data security, bandwidth efficiency, enhance device flexibility, reduce complexity, cost-savings, and solution to workforce mobility.

The virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market can be segmented on the basis of deployment type (On-premise, and Cloud-based); end-user (large Enterprises, and Small and Medium Enterprises); and vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Government, Education, Retail, Manufacturing, and Other).

The global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market has increased significantly during the years 2018-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The virtual desktop infrastructure market is expected to increase due to widespread adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, escalating penetration of smartphones, rise in the mobile workforce, rising demand for cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as infrastructure bottlenecks, security concerns, etc.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Desktop Virtualization: An Overview

2.1.1 Deployment Models for Desktop Virtualization

2.2 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI): An Overview

2.2.1 Two Approaches for VDI Deployment

2.2.2 Benefits of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

2.2.3 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Drawbacks

2.2.4 Comparison of VDI with Other Remote Access Technologies

2.3 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Segmentation: An Overview

2.3.1 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Segmentation

2.3.2 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Segmentation by Vertical

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Deployment Type (Cloud-based and On-premise)

3.1.3 Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW)

3.2 Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market: Deployment Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Cloud-based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Value

3.2.2 Global On-premise Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Region (The US and Canada)

4.1.3 The US Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Value

4.1.4 Canada Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Value

4.2 Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Region (Germany, UK, France and Rest of Europe)

4.2.3 Germany Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Value

4.2.4 UK Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Value

4.2.5 France Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Value

4.2.6 Rest of Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Region (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.3.3 China Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Value

4.3.4 Japan Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Value

4.3.5 India Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Value

4.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Value

4.4 ROW Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 ROW Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Remote Work Structures/Work-from-Home (WFH)

5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Virtual Desktop Infrastructures (VDI)

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Widespread Adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)

6.1.2 Increasing Penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) Technology

6.1.3 Escalating Penetration of Smartphones

6.1.4 Rise in the Mobile Workforce

6.1.5 Rising Demand for Cloud-based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Infrastructure Bottlenecks

6.2.2 Security Concerns

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Surging Investment in 5G Technology

6.3.2 Growing Adoption of Virtualization by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

6.3.3 Increasing Demand for Workplace Flexibility

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Players by Research & Development (R&D) Expenses

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Citrix Systems, Inc.

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 VMware Inc.

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Microsoft Corporation

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

