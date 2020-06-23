Global Soap and Detergent Market: Size and Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)

Scope of the Report

The report titled “Global Soap and Detergent Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)”, provides an in-depth analysis of the global soap and detergent market with description of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market by value, by application and by region. Furthermore, the report also provides detailed application and regional analysis.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4695254

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global soap and detergent market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Some of the major players operating in the global soap and detergent market are Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Henkel and Colgate Palmolive, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are also provided.

Region Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

ROW

Company Coverage

Henkel

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Colgate Palmolive

Executive Summary

Soap is defined as a chemical compound or mixture of compounds used mainly as a cleaning agent. Soaps are prepared when animal fats or vegetable oils are treated with an alkaline solution. The fats and oils used in soap-making are derived from animal or plant sources. Every fat or oil is made up of a distinctive mixture of several different triglycerides. Similarly, detergent is also a cleaning agent, prepared from synthetic or man-made materials.

Both soap and detergent are used for cleaning purposes but in some scenarios detergent can perform better cleaning jobs than soap. Detergents are frequently used in products for personal hygiene, dishwashing, and laundry. They are also used as ingredients in antiseptic agents, dry-cleaning solutions, lubricating oils, and gasoline.

The soap and detergent market can broadly be classified on the basis of application into the following: homecare detergents, industrial soaps & detergents, homecare soaps and others.

The global soap and detergent market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2015-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The soap and detergent market is expected to increase due to rapid urbanization, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, surging household spending, growth in middle class expenditure, accelerating textile industry, etc.

However, the market faces some challenges which create hindrance in the market growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are: variation in raw material prices, and stringent regulations. Whereas, the market growth would be further supported by various market trends like surging demand of waterless car wash detergent & soap, life-style sectors of detergent fragrances, etc.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-soap-and-detergent-market-size-and-forecast-with-impact-analysis-of-covid-19-2020-2024

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Soap and Detergent: An Overview

2.2 Development of Soap: An Overview

2.3 Evolution of Soap and Detergent: An Overview

2.4 Properties of Soaps & Detergents: An Overview

2.5 Soap & Detergent Segmentation: An Overview

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Soap and Detergent Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Soap and Detergent Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Soap and Detergent Market by Application (Homecare Detergents, Industrial Soap and Detergent, Homecare Soaps and Other)

3.1.3 Global Soap and Detergent Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW)

3.2 Global Soap and Detergent Market: Application Analysis

3.2.1 Global Homecare Detergent Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Industrial Soap and Detergent Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Homecare Soap Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Soap and Detergent Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Soap and Detergent Market by Value

4.1.2 The US Soap and Detergent Market by Value

4.1.3 The US Soap and Detergent Market by Application (Homecare Detergents, Industrial Soap and Detergent, Homecare Soaps and Other)

4.2 The US Soap and Detergent Market: Application Analysis

4.2.1 The US Homecare Detergents Market by Value

4.2.2 The US Industrial Soap and Detergent Market by Value

4.2.3 The US Homecare Soap Market by Value

4.3 Europe Soap and Detergent Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Europe Soap and Detergent Market by Value

4.4 Asia Pacific Soap and Detergent Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Soap and Detergent Market by Value

4.5 ROW Soap and Detergent Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 ROW Soap and Detergent Market by Value

5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact of Covid-19

5.2 Global Number of COVID-19 Active Cases

5.3 Social Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Regional Impact of Covid-19

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.2 Surging Household Spending

6.1.3 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

6.1.4 Accelerating Textile Industry

6.1.5 Augmenting E-Commerce Sales

6.1.6 Growth in Middle Class Expenditure

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Variation in Raw Material Prices

6.2.2 Stringent Regulation

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Surging Demand of Waterless Car Wash Detergent & Soap

6.3.2 Life-Style Sectors of Detergent Fragrances

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Soap and Detergent Market Players: A Financial Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Henkel

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Colgate-Palmolive

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Procter & Gamble

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Unilever

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4695254

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155