Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)

Scope of the Report

The report titled “Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)”, provides an in depth analysis of the global healthcare information technology (IT) market by value, by solution, by component, by end user, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the healthcare information technology (IT) market, including the following regions: North America (the US & Rest of North America), Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the healthcare IT market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global healthcare IT market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global healthcare IT market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the healthcare IT market are Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., and General Electric Company (GE Healthcare) are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Country Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

ROW

Company Coverage

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Executive Summary

Healthcare information technology, or healthcare IT is the area of healthcare that involves the use of technological tools by healthcare professionals, to store, share and analyze health information. The healthcare IT is sometimes being used by the patients to communicate with the doctors to share information about their health, and take actions that would improve the patients’ quality of life.

The benefits of healthcare information technology are many, including the reduction of paperwork, time saving, increase patient safety, enable high quality and error-free care, get accurate information, reduce unnecessary tests, provide financial benefits, and faster lab results.

Healthcare information technology have a long history with continuous development of new and innovative healthcare technologies. The healthcare information technology (IT) market can be segmented on the basis of solution (Electronic Health Record (EHR), Radiology Information Systems, mHealth, Electronic Prescribing System, Telemedicine, Healthcare Analytics, Supply Chain Management, Revenue Cycle Management, and Others); delivery mode (On-premise, and Cloud-based (SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS); component (Services, Software, and Hardware); and end user (Healthcare Providers, and Healthcare Payers).

The global healthcare information technology (IT) market has increased significantly during the years 2017-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The healthcare information technology (IT) market is expected to increase due to rapid urbanization, proliferation of mobile devices, rising volume of healthcare data, growing adoption of electronic health record (EHR), favorable government initiatives for promoting healthcare technology, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as high cost involved, security concerns, etc.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Healthcare Information Technology (IT): An Overview

2.1.1 Benefits of Healthcare Information Technology

2.1.2 History of Healthcare Information Technology

2.2 Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Healthcare Information Technology Segmentation by Solution

2.2.2 Healthcare Information Technology Segmentation

2.2.3 Healthcare Information Technology Segmentation by End User

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Healthcare IT Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Healthcare IT Market by Solution (Revenue Cycle Management, Telemedicine, mHealth, Electronic Health Record (EHR), Healthcare Analytics and Others)

3.1.3 Global Healthcare IT Market by Component (Services, Sofwtare and Hardware)

3.1.4 Global Healthcare IT Market by End User (Healthcare Provider and Healthcare Payer)

3.1.5 Global Healthcare IT Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW)

3.2 Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market: Solution Analysis

3.2.1 Global Revenue Cycle Management Healthcare IT Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Telemedicine Healthcare IT Market by Value

3.2.3 Global mHealth Healthcare IT Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Electronic Health Record (EHR) Healthcare IT Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Healthcare Analytics Healthcare IT Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Others Healthcare IT Market by Value

3.3 Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market: Component Analysis

3.3.1 Global Hardware Healthcare IT Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Software Healthcare IT Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Services Healthcare IT Market by Value

3.4 Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market: End User Analysis

3.4.1 Global Healthcare IT Provider Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Healthcare IT Payer Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Healthcare IT Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Healthcare IT Market by Region (The US and Rest of North America)

4.1.3 The US Healthcare IT Market by Value

4.1.4 The US Healthcare IT Market by Solution (Telemedicine, Revenue Cycle Management, Electronic Health Record (EHR), mHealth, Healthcare Analytics and Others)

4.1.5 The US Telemedicine Healthcare IT Market by Value

4.1.6 The US Revenue Cycle Management Healthcare IT Market by Value

4.1.7 The US Electronic Health Record (EHR) Healthcare IT Market by Value

4.1.8 The US mHealth Healthcare IT Market by Value

4.1.9 The US Healthcare Analytics Healthcare IT Market by Value

4.1.10 The US Others Healthcare IT Market by Value

4.1.11 Rest of North America Healthcare IT Market by Value

4.2 Europe Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Healthcare IT Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Healthcare IT Market by Value

4.4 ROW Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 ROW Healthcare IT Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare

5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare Information Technology (IT)

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.2 Proliferation of Mobile Devices

6.1.3 Rising Volume of Healthcare Data

6.1.4 Growing Adoption of Electronic Health Record (EHR)

6.1.5 Favorable Government Initiatives for Promoting Healthcare Technology

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Cost Involved

6.2.2 Security Concerns

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Growing Adoption of Telemedicine

6.3.2 Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Technology

6.3.3 Emergence of Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)

6.3.4 Rising Popularity of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare

6.3.5 Surging Investments in 5G Technology

6.3.6 Escalating Acceptance of mHealth Solutions

6.3.7 Rising Penetration of Cloud-based Healthcare IT Services

6.3.8 Growing Use of Blockchain in Healthcare

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market Players by Main Focus Areas

7.3 The US Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Players by Market Share

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Cerner Corporation

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 McKesson Corporation

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

