Global Fly Ash Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.02% by 2025

Research Nester recently published a report titled “Fly Ash Market Outlook: Industry Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation 2017-2025” which delivers detailed overview of the market in terms of market segmentation by product, application and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis.

The companies that manufacture fly ash are entering into mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their presence in the fly ash market. They have been acquiring the cement companies and technological construction based-solution providing companies for increasing their market share and expanding their regional footprints.

The global fly ash market is significantly driven by the strong demand from the construction industry. With the increasing demand for fly ash in the recent years, the fly ash market held a market revenue of USD 7,025 million in 2017. Several key factors such as its high degree of thermal resistance and low price are anticipated to significantly drive the market growth. It is estimated to expand significantly at a CAGR of 7.02% over the forecast period, i.e., 2018-2025.

On the basis of geography, the fly ash market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The market in Asia Pacific held the highest market share (70.86%) in 2017, which can be attributed to the growth in the regional construction sector in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Japan.

The global construction industry is witnessing an upsurge on the back of rising prevalence of skyscrapers and commercial facilities across various developing regions such as in Asia Pacific and Europe. This is a major factor that is anticipated to boost the market growth, during the forecast period (2018-2025). Furthermore, the global urban population is estimated to witness an accelerated growth of 1.84% per year between 2015 and 2020, which is resulting in rapid urbanization and thus creating a demand for better infrastructure growth in urban areas, across the globe.

The fly ash market has been segmented by product into class F and Class C. Among these products, the Class F segment held the leading market share in 2017, attributed to its utilization in various grades of cement to strengthen the intermolecular bonding and optimize the cost of raw material. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into portland cement, road construction, fire bricks, agriculture, decorative, and others. Among these applications, the Portland cement segment held the major share in the global market.

The growth of the market may be impeded by higher permeability of cement on account of poor quality of fly ash, restraining the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global fly ash market which includes company profiling of Boral Limited, Cenin Ltd., LafargeHolcim Ltd, Headwaters Inc., Tosoh Corporation, Titan America LLC, Cemex, Separation Technologies, Charah Inc and Ashtech India Pvt Ltd among other prominent players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the fly ash market that will help industry consultants, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities, and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

