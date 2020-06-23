Global Disinfectant Market: Size and Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)

Scope of the Report

The report titled “Global Disinfectant Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)”, provides an in-depth analysis of the global disinfectant market with description of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market by value, by composition, by end-user and by region. Furthermore, the report also provides detailed composition, end-user and regional analysis.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4675005

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global disinfectant market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Some of the key players operating in the global disinfectant market, whose company profiling has been done in the report are Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, 3M and Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are also provided.

Region Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Company Coverage

Johnson & Johnson

Procter & Gamble

3M

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Executive Summary

Disinfectants are the chemical or physical agent that when applied to surfaces would kill or inactivate microorganism. Every disinfectant has different strength and limitation. Disinfectant can be organized into categories based on the chemical properties and can kill the microorganism by numerous methods like, protein denaturation, membrane disruption, nucleic acid damage, etc.

There are different types of disinfectant, some of primarily used disinfectant are aldehydes, chlorines, cresylic acid, formaldehyde, iodine, peroxygen, phenols, quaternary ammonium, etc.

Moreover, based on composition disinfectant can be bifurcated into alcohol compound, quaternary ammonium compound, hydrogen peroxide compound, peracetic acid compound, etc.

Theglobal disinfectant market has increased steady pace over the years and the market is further expected to propel at a progressively during the forecasted years 2020 to 2024. The market would propel owing to different growth drivers such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, escalating household expenditure, growing urban population, accelerating food industry, increasing ecommerce sales and rising demand of disinfecting wipes.

However, the market faces some challenges which are hindering the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are: fluctuating raw material cost, and stringent safety regulations. Whereas, the market growth would be further supported by various market trends like surging demand of disinfectant robots, rising growth of ultraviolet (UV) disinfection, electrostatic spray disinfectant process, etc.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-disinfectant-market-size-and-forecast-with-impact-analysis-of-covid-19-2020-2024

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Disinfectant: An Overview

2.2 Properties of Disinfectants

2.3 Hazards of Disinfectants

2.4 Disinfectant Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Disinfectant Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Disinfectant Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Disinfectant Market by Composition (Alcohol, Peracetic Acid, Quaternary Ammonium Compound, Hydrogen Peroxide and Other Composition)

3.1.3 Global Disinfectant Market by End-User (Hospitals and Others)

3.1.4 Global Disinfectant Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa)

3.2 Global Disinfectant Market: Composition Analysis

3.2.1 Global Alcohol Compound Disinfectant Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Quaternary Ammonium Compounds Disinfectant Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Compound Disinfectant Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Peracetic Acid Compound Disinfectant Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Other Compound Disinfectant Market by Value

3.3 Global Disinfectant Market: End-User Analysis

3.3.1 Global Hospital Disinfectant Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Other Disinfectant Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Disinfectant Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Disinfectant Market by Value

4.2 Europe Disinfectant Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Disinfectant Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Disinfectant Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Disinfectant Market by Value

4.4 Latin America Disinfectant Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Latin America Disinfectant Market by Value

4.5 Middle East and Africa Disinfectant Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Middle East and Africa Disinfectant Market by Value

5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact of Covid-19

5.2 Political & Social Factors Impact on Market

5.3 Global Number of COVID-19 Active Cases

5.4 Regional Impact of COVID-19

5.4.1 The US Announced New Disinfectant Products

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

6.1.2 Escalating Household Expenditure

6.1.3 Growing Urban Population

6.1.4 Accelerating Food Industry

6.1.5 Increasing E-Commerce Sales

6.1.6 Rising Demand of Disinfecting Wipes

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Costs

6.2.2 Stringent Safety Regulation

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Surging Demand of Disinfectant Robot

6.3.2 Rising Growth of Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection

6.3.3 Electrostatic Spray Disinfectant Process

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Disinfectant Market Players: A Financial Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 3M

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Procter & Gamble

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Johnson & Johnson

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4675005

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155