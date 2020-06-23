Scope of the Report

The report entitled “Global Consumer Tissue Paper Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2020-2024)”, provides analysis of the global consumer tissue market, with detailed qualitative analysis of impact of Covid-19 for regions such as China & rest of Asia Pacific and North America. The report also includes assessment of the global market in terms of value, volume and segments.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4695256

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall consumer tissue paper market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global consumer tissue paper market is a highly fragmented market. Kimberly Clark., Georgia-Pacific LLC , SCA, WEPA Group and the Procter and Gamble Company are some of the players whose company profiling has been done in this report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Company Coverage

Kimberly Clark

Georgia-Pacific LLC

SCA

The Procter & Gamble Company

WEPA Group

Regional Coverage

Asia Pacific- China

North America

Executive Summary

Tissue is an overall term that is used to describe a class of papers which are characteristically gauzy in texture and, in some cases, fairly transparent. They may be glazed, unglazed, or creped, and are used for a variety of purposes. Some of desirable characteristics of tissue papers are softness, strength, comfort, thickness. Disposable tissue products have been found to effectively reduce the spread of bacteria and communicable diseases.

On the basis of application, the tissue paper market is split into two types namely away from home (AFH) and consumer (also called as household) tissue paper. The AFH tissue paper finds usage in like hospitals, restaurants, hospitality sector, offices etc. On the other hand, household tissue papers are for at-home use. Examples include paper and kitchen towels, toilet paper, napkin and facial tissues.

The global consumer tissue market has showcased strong growth over the historic years (2015-2019).Various factors contributed to the growth of the market such as improving disposable income, spike in global healthcare expenditure, boom in global population, demand from hospitality industry and preference over other alternatives like cotton towel. The market is also confronted with certain challenges such as vulnerability to fluctuation in prices of raw materials and harmful effects of certain tissue paper products.

Strong mergers and acquisition (M&A) activity, innovative product launches and technological advancements in tissue product manufacturing, and acceleration in sales of tissue products via e-commerce due to Covid-19 are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

The Covid-19 pandemic is expected to have different impacts on AFH and household tissue segments. On one hand, demand for tissues from AFH segment is anticipated to face major headwinds mainly due to severe impact on demand from end users like hospitality, restaurants and offices. On the other hand, the consumer segment is projected to benefit on the account of greater tissue consumption as a result of increased awareness on respiratory hygiene coupled with the spike in adoption of work from home by companies around the world. As a result, the market is estimated to demonstrate robust growth over the years 2020-2024.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-consumer-tissue-paper-market-size-and-forecasts-with-impact-analysis-of-covid-19-2020-2024

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Tissue Paper: An Overview

2.2 Benefits of Tissue Paper

2.3 Categories of Tissue Paper

2.4 Applications of Tissue Paper

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Tissue Paper Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Tissue Paper Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Tissue Paper Market by Volume

3.1.3 Global Tissue Paper Market by Application (Away from Home and Consumer)

3.1.4 Global Away From Home Tissue Paper Market by Value

3.2 Global Consumer Tissue Paper Market Analysis

3.2.1 Global Consumer Tissue Paper Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Consumer Tissue Paper Market by Product Segments (Consumer Toilet Tissue Paper, Consumer Facial Tissue and Others)

3.2.3 Global Consumer Toilet Tissue Paper Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Consumer Facial Tissue Paper Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Consumer Tissue Paper Market by Region (Asia Pacific and Rest of the World)

4. Regional Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Consumer Tissue Paper Market Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Consumer Tissue Paper Market by Value

4.2 Average Per Capita Tissue Consumption by Region Analysis

5. Impact of Covid-19

5.1 Global Consumer Tissue Market: Regional Impact Analysis

5.1.1 China Impact Analysis

5.1.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Impact Analysis

5.1.3 North America Impact Analysis

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Improving Disposable Income

6.1.2 Spike in Global Healthcare Expenditure

6.1.3 Boom in Global Population

6.1.4 Demand from Hospitality Industry

6.1.5 Preference Over other Alternatives like Cotton Towels

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Vulnerability to Fluctuation in Prices of Raw Materials

6.2.2 Harmful Effects of Certain Tissue Paper Products

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Strong Mergers and Acquisition Activity

6.3.2 Launch of Innovative Products

6.3.3 Technological Advances in Tissue Product Manufacturing

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 North America Tissue Paper Market: Players Analysis

7.1.1 North America Tissue Paper Market by Players: Capacity Analysis

7.1.2 North America Tissue Market Players by Capacity Share

8.Company Profiles

8.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Georgia Pacific LLC

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Business Strategy

8.3 SCA

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 The Procter & Gamble Company

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

8.5 WEPA Group

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 Business Strategy

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4695256

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155