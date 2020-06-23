France Workstation Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 18.48% by 2023

Research Nester released a report titled “France Workstation Market Outlook: Industry Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation 2015-2023” which delivers detailed overview of the France Workstation Market in terms of market segmentation by product, application, and by end-users.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Work station is an advanced computer majorly used for technical and scientific applications. Workstations are increasingly being used for high-end user applications such as Economic/Finance, Digital Content Creation, Software, Scientific, Engineering and various other commercial applications. It has the capability of operating multi-user operating systems and feature an array of independent disks, SSD and optimized GPU. The market is currently expanding and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.48% during the forecast period (2015-2023). By 2023, the France Workstation Market is predicted to cross USD 264.37 Million.

France workstation market is witnessing a burgeoning demand in the film production across the country. France accounts for the largest 15% of the overall European film production market. Workstations are extensively used in the film production industry on the back of requirement of high end Graphical Processing Unit (GPU), High Random Access Memory and a high end display.

The enhancement in the internet penetration of France has resulted in the increase in the usage of social media which in turn is increasing the demand for digital content creation/digital marketing in the country. Social media is the cheapest option suitable for digital content creation/ digital marketing and also provides a wider reach to customers on account of increase in the social media usage. The increment in the social media usage in France has paved new roads for cost effective digital marketing options.

Workstations are required for making advanced detailed content for digital marketing as it comprises of high end Graphical User Interface (GPU), high end display and high Random Access Memory (RAM). The rise in the social media over the past few years in France and digital content creation/digital marketing is anticipated to drive the growth of France Workstation Market over the Forecast period.

The France Workstation Market is segregated on the basis of product into Tower Workstation, Mobile Workstation, Rack Workstation, Blade Workstation, All-in-one Workstation. All-in-one Workstations are compact and takes less space which can be easily transported. They are aesthetically appealing and are powerful to execute different tasks effectively. High end specifications coupled with introduction of entry level workstation in the market is anticipated to drive the growth of All-in-One Workstation Market over the forecast period.

The France Workstation market is segmented into Digital Content Creation Workstation {2D/3D Animation Workstations, Visual Effects Workstation, Game Development Workstation, Graphics Creation Workstation, Movie Productions Workstation, Editing Workstations}, Economic/Finance Workstation, Engineering Workstation {Building Information Modeling (BIM)/ Structural Engineering Workstation, . CAD/CAM Workstation, Architecture Workstation, Digital Manufacturing Workstation}, Scientific (Precision) Workstation, Software Engineering Workstation, Other Commercial Workstation.

Economic/Finance workstation is projected to witness steady growth in the forthcoming years. Extreme reliability, effective cash tracking, risk analysis and investment can be effectively executed by a Finance workstation. Increase in the number of offices coupled with enhancement in the financial sector in France is anticipated to boost the France Economic/Finance Workstation market over the forecast period.

Despite its innumerable benefits, France Workstation market is expected to have its own share of challenges and limitations such as high cost associated with workstations, and the requirement of frequent up-gradation. These are some of the restraining factors that might affect the growth of the market over the forecast period. The pricing of the workstation totally depends on specifications and requirements. The average cost of a PC can range in between USD 500 to USD 1,000 whereas the average cost of workstation can range in between USD 1,500 to USD 3,000 which is expensive. The number of start-ups in France is increasing rapidly. According to Eurostat, France is ranked second in Europe in terms of enterprise creation.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the France Workstation Market which includes company profiling of Hewlett-Packard, Dell Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Fujitsu Ltd., and NEC Corporation. In order to expand the market presence, France Workstation companies are expanding their product line extensively.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the France Workstation Market that will help industry consultants, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

