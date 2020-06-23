Crop Micronutrients Market sees Huge Growth by 2025 | Akzo Nobel N.V., Aries Agro Ltd., Baicor, L.C., BASF SE

Micronutrients such as copper, iron, zinc, and boron, are considered as essential elements for plant growth and play an important role in balanced crop nutrition. They are essential for plant nutrition along with primary and secondary macronutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium, and others. Plants require these in minute quantities However, deficiency of any one of the micronutrients in soil can limit the growth of plants, even after presence of adequate amounts of all the other nutrients. Unavailability of micronutrients inhibit the critical functions of crops that can lead to abnormality, slow growth, and reduced yield.

Some of the key players of Crop Micronutrients Market:

Akzo Nobel N.V., Aries Agro Ltd., Baicor, L.C., BASF SE., Compass Minerals International, Inc., DowDuPont Inc., The Mosaic Company, Nutrien Ltd., Western Nutrients Corporation, and Yara International.

By Form

Chelated

Non-Chelated

By Product Type

Boron

Copper

By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Pulses and Oilseeds

Others

By Application

Fertigation

Soil

Foliar

Seed Treatment

Others

Segmentation by Solution:

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Crop Micronutrients Market Size

2.2 Crop Micronutrients Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Crop Micronutrients Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Crop Micronutrients Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Crop Micronutrients Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Crop Micronutrients Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Crop Micronutrients Sales by Product

4.2 Global Crop Micronutrients Revenue by Product

4.3 Crop Micronutrients Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Crop Micronutrients Breakdown Data by End User

