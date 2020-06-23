Craft Beer Market Shows Strong Growth to $186,590 million by 2025 | Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V.

The global craft beer market was valued at $108,912 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $186,590 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025. The rise in demand for different types of craft beers drives the growth of the global craft beer market. Craft Beer Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period. A number of analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have been employed to provide an accurate understanding of this market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00021275

Some of the key players of Craft Beer Market:

Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V., Erdinger Brewery, Lasco Brewery, Oettinger Brewery, Radeberger Brewery and BAVARIA N.V.

The Global Craft Beer Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

By Product Type

Ale

Lagers

By Distribution channel

On-trade

Off-trade

By Age Group

21-35 Years Old

40-54 Years Old

55 Years and Above

Segmentation by Solution:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Craft Beer market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Craft Beer market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00021275

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Craft Beer Market Size

2.2 Craft Beer Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Craft Beer Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Craft Beer Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Craft Beer Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Craft Beer Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Craft Beer Sales by Product

4.2 Global Craft Beer Revenue by Product

4.3 Craft Beer Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Craft Beer Breakdown Data by End User

Inquiry About Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/AMR00021275

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact US:

Sameer Joshi

Call: US: +1-646-491-9876, Apac: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]