Blueberry Ingredient Market Production, Demand and Growth Analysis 2020 to 2024: Ingredion Incorporated, AGRANA Beteiligungs AG

Global Blueberry Ingredient Market 2020-2024 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Global Blueberry Ingredient market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Blueberry Ingredient market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The global blueberry market is forecasted to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

The Global Blueberry Ingredient market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Ingredion Incorporated, AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, DOHLER GmbH., Sensient Technologies, Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Product R&d Co. Ltd, Naturex, Futureceuticals, Fruit Company among others.

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the blueberry ingredient market includes frozen blueberry, dried blueberry, blueberry juice concentrate, blueberry puree and others. Dried blueberries are sweet, chewy, and delicious, and are mainly available in Native America and First Nations in Canada. By application, the market is segmented as Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage and Nutraceutical/Dietary Supplement.

Key Market Trends:

Increased Trend of Healthy Snacking

Blueberries are among the most nutrient-dense berries as they are high in fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, and manganese. Health conscious consumers are preferring blueberry contained food products, as blueberries decrease the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and overall mortality. Blueberries also promote hair and skin health, increased energy, and overall lower weight, which have triggered the demand for food products containing blueberry ingredients. For instance, according to Agriculture and Agri-food Canada, between 2007 and 2016, 1,007 food products containing blueberry ingredients were launched in Canada. Increasing application of blueberry in healthy snack bars and Greek yoghurt is expected to boost the market growth as the consumers are more preferring these products for healthy snack option, as they are low in fat and contains real fruit bits and is a rich source of calcium and protein.

