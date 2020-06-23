Biologics Safety Testing Market Is Projected to Expanding at a CAGR of 12.13% By The End of 2025 (Study With Impact of COVID-19 on Global Market)

The global Biologics Safety Testing Market was valued at USD 2.18 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.10billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.13% from 2017 to 2025.

Stability or Safety Testing can be used to demonstrate short and long term stability of a drug substance/product after exposure to a variety of environmental factors including temperature, humidity and light.

It can be used to determine the genetic disorders, health conditions, Testing of Vaccines before public launch.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing investments in Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies

1.2 Positive developments in R&D sector

1.3 Growing Drug Discoveries

1.4 Prevalence of chronic diseases

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Dearth of IT Professionals

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Biologics Safety Testing Market, by Test Type:

1.1 Endotoxin Tests

1.2 Sterility Tests

1.3 Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests

1.4 Bioburden Tests

1.5 Residual Host Contaminant Detection Tests

1.6 Adventitious Agent Detection Tests

1.7 Other Tests

2. Global Biologics Safety Testing Market, by Products and Services:

2.1 Kits & Reagents

2.2 Services

2.3 Instruments

3. Global Biologics Safety Testing Market, by Application:

3.1 Vaccine & Therapeutics Development

3.2 Blood and Blood-Related Products Testing

3.3 Cellular and Gene Therapy

3.4 Tissue and Tissue-Related Products Testing

3.5 Stem Cell Research

4. Global Biologics Safety Testing Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

2. Merck KGaA

3. Lonza Group Ltd.

4. SGS S.A.

5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6. Wuxi Apptec

7. Sartorius AG

8. Cytovance Biologics, Inc.

9. Pace Analytical Services Inc.

10. Toxikon Corporation

11. Eurofins Scientific Se

12. Avance Biosciences Inc.

13. Source Bioscience

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

