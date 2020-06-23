Autonomous Vehicle Market Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2015–2030

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Autonomous Vehicle Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, (The global autonomous vehicle market has observed considerable technological development in the recent years, due to which the demand for these vehicles are gaining pace. Rising focus on vehicle safety backed by governments’ regulations to incorporate safety features in vehicle will aid the growth of the market. In addition, growing vehicle sharing market, coupled with increasing customers’ requirement for ease in driving is further expected to benefit the growth of the market.).”

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/autonomous-vehicle-market/report-sample

Geographically, North America dominated the autonomous vehicle market, in terms of volume, during the historical period. Technological advancement in the region along with major technological innovators such as Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, and Aptiv PLC, which are significantly investing in research and development, and testing of technologies of autonomous vehicles and for commercializing them, is a key driver to propel the market for autonomous vehicles in the region.

Major automakers in the global autonomous vehicle market are General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Nissan Motor Company Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), and Volkswagen AG.; and the major technology providers are Google Inc, Intel Corporation, and Apple Inc.

The report will also provide country-wise analysis of the market. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., the Netherlands, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Russia, Australia, and U.A.E.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the autonomous vehicle market.

This study covers