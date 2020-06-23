Automotive Navigation Systems Market Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2014–2024

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Automotive Navigation Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2024 (The global automotive navigation systems market is anticipated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period on account of the rising concerns toward the problem of traffic congestion, increasing customer preference for improved in-dash navigation features such as 3D maps, and increasing production of automobiles equipped with navigation systems. In addition, the rising demand for autonomous vehicles is expected to contribute to the market growth, as navigation constitutes an important feature in autonomous vehicle technology.).”

Geographically, the automotive navigation systems market has been categorized into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. Of these, APAC held the largest share in the market during the historical period due to the presence of major OEMs in the region, such as Nissan Motor Company Ltd., Honda Motor Company Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation, and Hyundai Motor Company, which are deploying navigation systems in their automobile offerings.

Some of the major players operating in the global automotive navigation systems market are Garmin Ltd., Alpine Electronics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Bose Corporation, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Tom-Tom NV, Delphi Technologies, Pioneer Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and HERE Technologies. Most of these companies are working toward introducing an extensive portfolio of navigation systems and also collaborating with other companies to increase their offerings and market share.

The report also includes country-wise market analysis. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Spain, the U.K., France, the Netherlands, Sweden, South Korea, Australia, Japan, China, India, and the U.A.E.

