Artificial Cartilage Implant Market 2020-2025 Global Review and Outlook | Anika Therapeutics, Johnson & Johnson, CellGenix

Key Players:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Azellon Cell Therapeutics, Anika Therapeutics, Johnson & Johnson, CellGenix, Medtronic PLC , Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc

The leading players of industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Summary

Cartilage is the semi-rigid specialized connective tissue performing a range of functions in the human body. It is designed to give support, bear weight and withstand tension, torsion, and bending. Cartilage can be classified as articular cartilage, elastic cartilage or fibrocartilage. Each cartilage type has its function e.g. elastic cartilage help in the maintenance of shape and structure of the ear and trachea. Cartilage also acts as a binder between two bones, permitting smooth motion between adjoining bony segments. Articular cartilage is found in synovial joints such as hip, knee, and elbow and is concerned with the mechanical and functional behavior. Osteoarthrosis is the one of the leading disability in the United States. About 80% of people over the age of 65+ in the United States are suffering from osteoarthrosis. Most commonly, distal interphalangeal, first carpometacarpal, and knee joints are affected leading to physical disability.

Artificial cartilage implant market revenue is growing with a significant rate, this is attributed to increasing usage of these implants to repair degenerative cartilages. In addition to this, the artificial cartilage implants are useful in delaying total and partial joint replacement surgeries in elderly. Growing healthcare expenditure and increasing awareness regarding artificial cartilage implants is expected to boost the revenue growth of artificial cartilage implant market. Increasing number of new product launches also drives the market for artificial cartilage implants. However higher pricing of cartilage replacement surgeries along with the risk factors associated with artificial cartilages is expected to hamper the growth of the artificial cartilage implant market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by types, Applications and regions:

Market Segment by Type covers:

Upper Extremity Joints

Lower Extremity Joints

Vertebral Joints

Market Segmented by Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis using segmentation by providing precise results on industry-related markets.

The report also analyzed the evolution of industry trends. Several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate is expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the industry.

