What Is Varicocele: Ayurvedic Treatment For Varicocele

A varicocele is the enlargement of veins within the loose bag of skin that holds testicles which is also called the scrotum. A varicocele is just like varicose veins in the legs. Varicoceles are a major cause of reduced sperm production and decreased sperm quality and motility which may lead to male infertility. Although not all varicoceles affect sperm production, varicoceles can sometimes cause the testicles to shrink.

Does a Varicocele lead to infertility?

The arterial and venous system brings and sends blood to and from the scrotum. This blood has to be free of any impurities and healthy to produce sperm. When the venous system fails to send the blood back due to a problem such as varicocele, there is more de-oxygenated blood in the testis. This can impact sperm production and quality negatively. Sperm count can decrease, eventually causing infertility in the long term. You can read about this in detail in this article.

Ayurvedic Treatment For Varicocele

This is a very effective treatment since your body is healing from the inside and addressing the root cause. More than 7000 cases worldwide have been healed naturally so you can rely on us when you decide to start this medicine.

To manage varicocele naturally, you have to consider a few necessary points. Lifestyle, so the varicocele does not increase to cause any complications and eliminating free radicals that are causing veins obstruction and inflammation.

Grocare®has a kit to address varicocele and its symptoms. The included supplements in this kit are Oronerv®, Acidim®, and Activiz®.

Acidim®:

It is a product by Grocare® to help alter the pH around the vasculature so free radicals become weak. It also contains potent ingredients that help to fight any microbial activities that lead to any inflammation or infection.

Activiz®:

It helps the body to get rid of toxins from the scrotal area with the help of strong antioxidants present in its ingredients.

Oronerv®: This formulation ensures that blood flow remains regular and controls inflammation plus pain because it contains potent anti-inflammatory agents that reduce the swelling and pain due to inflammation.

You should also have to follow a healthy lifestyle and make a few amendments in your routine for your body to prevent varicoceles in the future.

You can do this by following a comprehensive diet chart that contains the most important pointers for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Remember, it is not as much as what you eat when you eat it and whether your body can digest it properly. You can consult a nutritionist to get more information about this.