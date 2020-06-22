Voice Biometrics Market with Global Innovations, Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments and Top Companies – Global Forecast to 2027

The Global Voice Biometrics Market report draws accurate insights by examining the latest and prospective industry trends, helping the readers recognize the products and services that are boosting revenue growth and profitability. The study performs a detailed analysis of all the significant factors impacting the market on a global and regional scale, including drivers, constraints, threats, challenges, prospects, and industry-specific trends. Additionally, the report cites worldwide certainties and endorsements, along with a downstream and upstream evaluation of leading participants.

Industry experts have conducted SWOT analysis to find out the weaknesses and strengths of the prominent business leaders.

This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 scenario. The Coronavirus pandemic has greatly affected every industry worldwide. It has brought along various changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and the initial and future assessment of the impact are covered in the research report. The report discusses all the major aspects of the market with expert opinions on the current status along with a historical analysis.

Key participants include Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Nuance Communications, NICE, AimBrain, Voice Biometrics Group, Verint, OneVault, LumenVox, Phonexia, Uniphore, VoicePIN, Auraya, LexisNexis Risk Solutions Sestek, VoiceVault, Inc, Raytheon Company.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Voice Biometrics market on the basis of Application, component type, deployment type, size type, end user industry and region:

Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Forensic Voice Analysis

Access Security Authentication and Fraud detection Customer Verification

Payments Transaction Processing Speech enabled password reset

Others (Vocal Passphrase etc.)

Component type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Software

Services

Deployment type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

On-Premises

Cloud

Size type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Scale Enterprises

End User Industry (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Government

Banking and Finance

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Transport/Logistics

Defence & Security

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Rapid urbanization and global digitization.

3.2. Requirement for Reducing Authentication and Identification Costs.

3.3. Increase in the number of interface points like smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc.

Chapter 4. Voice Biometrics Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Voice Biometrics Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Voice Biometrics Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Voice Biometrics Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Advent of technologies like AI, ML, cloud computing and Data Analytics

4.4.1.2. Increasing complexity of cyber-attacks creating a need for a stronger defense system.

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Stigma among SMEs against using cloud-based services.

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Voice Biometrics Pricing Analysis

Continue…