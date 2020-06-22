Inflatable Boat Market Structure Analysis for the Period 2017 – 2025

Inflatable Boat Market: Introduction

Also known as Dinghies, inflatable boat is a light weight boat made of flexible tubes filled with pressurized gas. The flooring of the boat is done according to the size of boat. In case of small size boat the floor is made flexible which includes ribbed air floor or high pressure air flow and for larger size, the floor is generally made of aluminum sheets or fiberglass. Inflatable boats can be packed into small volumes, to be easily stored and use when and where ever required.

Inflatable boats finds its application in military purposes specifically to carry and transport weapons and other cargo. Inflatable boats are widely used in sports and adventure activities as well. Owing to its high stability and performance characteristics, inflatable boats are used in utility and rescue operations as a life boat. Due to growing application in leisure as well as professional purposes, the global market for inflatable boats is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18664

Inflatable Boat Market: Dynamics

Growing water sports activities all across the world is one of the key driver for global inflatable boat market. Inflatable boats are widely used in water racing and other aquatic adventures which is leading towards the rising demand of inflatable boats. The International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) demands the merchant ships to maintain life boats on each side of the ship, ensuring that it can accommodate all the people on board during a tragedy.

Compulsory use of life boat on larger commercial ships and vessels during shipping and transportation is also fuelling the demand for inflatable boat. Increasing preference of inflatable boats at tourist spots is also responsible for the growth of inflatable boat market across the globe. Easily transferable and foldable inflatable boats is an ongoing trend in the market making it a convenient option for the users.

To receive Methodology request here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/18664

Inflatable Boat Market: Segment

Global Inflatable Boat Market can be segmented by material type, by floor type, by end use and by boat type

By material type the global Inflatable Boat market can be segmented as

PVC

Hypalon

Others

By floor type the global Inflatable Boat market can be segmented as

Aluminium

Fiberglass

Plywood

Ribbed air floor

High pressure air floor

By boat type the global Inflatable Boat market can be segmented as

Rigid inflatable boat

Soft inflatable boat

By end use the global Inflatable Boat market can be segmented as

Sports

Leisure

Professional

Inflatable Boat Market: Regional Outlook

Owing to its salient features such as safety and stability, the market for inflatable boats is anticipated to witness a significant rise during the forecast period across the globe. Increasing sports activities such as white water rafting and kayaking in Western Europe is expected to fuel the demand of inflatable boats in the region. Growing use of inflatable boat for personal use on lakes and rivers in the regions of North America is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Increasing tourist attraction towards water leisure in the regions of Asia Pacific is expected to propel the demand for inflatable boats in the upcoming years. Rising use of inflatable boats for military and rescue operations in the Latin America is expected to fuel the demand for inflatable boat market. Presence of number of boat manufacturer in Japan and being one of the key exporter of boats, the market for inflatable boat is expected to rise with significant pace.

To receive extensive list of important regions, Request TOC here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/18664

Inflatable Boat Market: Key Participants