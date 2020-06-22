Impact of Covid-19 on Plant-Based Beverages Market Augmented Expansion to be Registered until 2027

Reports and Data added a research publication document on Global Plant-Based Beverages Market. Breaking the business down into major segments and highlighting different regions to get an in-depth analysis of this market. The study perfectly balances both subjective and statistical information to explain the current market scenario. The study uses relevant market data, like for historical years it uses data from 2016-2018 and taking 2019 as the base year it gives a result which is predicted to the year 2027.

The current analysis of Reports and Data, the plant-based beverages Market were valued at USD 12.3 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 23.2 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 13.1%.

The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Plant-Based Beverages industry. The incidence has affected nearly every aspect of the business domain. This study evaluates the current scenario and predicts future outcomes of the pandemic on the global economy.

The emerging and present key participants in the Plant-Based Beverages market are:

The WhiteWave Foods Company (US), Blue Diamond Growers (US), Pacific Foods (US), Hain Celestial (US), SunOpta (Canada), Want Want China Holdings Limited (China), Kikkoman (Japan), Califia Farms (US), The Coca-Cola Company (US), Ripple Foods (US).

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Plant-Based Beverages market on the basis of modalities, patient type, end-users, and regions:

On the basis of source, (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Almond

Soy

Coconut

Rice

Others (cashew, oats, pea, and hemp)

On the basis of type, (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Milk

Other drinks (smoothies, shakes, and nogs)

On the basis of function, (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Cardiovascular health

Cancer prevention

Bone health

Lactose-free alternative

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Further key findings from the report suggest

By function, bone health holds a market value of about 2.9 Billion in 2018. The high content of calcium in these products is foreseen to be the major driving factor for this market. By source, the market for plant-based beverages is divided into almond, soy, coconut, and rice. Soy segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 12.2% during the forecast period. The milk segment is estimated to account for the notable share in the market for plant-based beverages in 2020. A growing number of consumers opt for milk substitutes for medical reasons or as a lifestyle choice. Medical reasons include lactose intolerance with a worldwide prevalence of 75% and cow’s milk allergy, also, in countries where mammal milk is limited. The Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth in plant-based beverages market over the forecast timeline with a CAGR of about 12.7%. Increasing health concerns among the Japanese population projected to drive the Japanese plant-based beverages market….Continued

The Plant-Based Beverages Market report addresses the following questions:

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Plant-Based Beverages in the food industry? What is the estimated growth rate of Plant-Based Beverages for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027? Which end-use industry is expected to have the highest demand for Plant-Based Beverages by the year 2027? Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Plant-Based Beverages? Which are the leading regions for Plant-Based Beverages Market players that are aiming to expand their product portfolio?

