Impact of Covid-19 on Nuclear Medicine Imaging Market 2020 -2027 with Top Key Players- GE Healthcare, Curium, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Nordion, Novartis, Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products

Reports and Data added a research publication document on Global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Market. Breaking the business down into major segments and highlighting different regions to get an in-depth analysis of this market. The study perfectly balances both subjective and statistical information to explain the current market scenario. The study uses relevant market data, like for historical years it uses data from 2016-2018 and taking 2019 as the base year it gives a result which is predicted to the year 2027.

The global nuclear medicine imaging market is expected to reach USD 5.13 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the nuclear medicine imaging market is primarily owing to the increasing prevalence of target diseases.

To get a Sample Copy of the Report, click here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2415

The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Nuclear Medicine Imaging industry. The incidence has affected nearly every aspect of the business domain. This study evaluates the current scenario and predicts future outcomes of the pandemic on the global economy.

The emerging and present key participants in the Nuclear Medicine Imaging market are:

GE Healthcare, Curium, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Nordion, Novartis, Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products, Bayer, Cardinal Health, Siemens Healthineers, and Bracco Imaging SPA, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Nuclear Medicine Imaging market on the basis of modalities, patient type, end-users, and regions:

Type Cause Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Thyroid

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Get Discount the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2415

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) systems contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 4.4% in the forecast period. A SPECT imaging offers complementary functional and anatomic image data to improve the depth of information as well as it is widely available and less expensive than PET. By application, oncology dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to experience a growth rate of 4.1% in the period 2019-2027. By end-users, hospitals held the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.2% in the forecast period. The factors, including well-resourced diagnostic rooms, higher purchasing power, existence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, and improved health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from several private and group insurance plans, among others, are responsible for the high market share of hospitals. North America dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to observe a growth rate of 4.4% in the forecast period. The market dominance of North America is owing to rapid technological advancements, such as the growing incidence of target diseases, development of molecular imaging, and the launch of new radiopharmaceuticals for diagnosis, among others…Continued

The Nuclear Medicine Imaging Market report addresses the following questions:

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Nuclear Medicine Imaging in the food industry? What is the estimated growth rate of Nuclear Medicine Imaging for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027? Which end-use industry is expected to have the highest demand for Nuclear Medicine Imaging by the year 2027? Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Nuclear Medicine Imaging? Which are the leading regions for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Market players that are aiming to expand their product portfolio?

The full version of this report is available @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nuclear-medicine-imaging-market

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.