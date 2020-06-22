Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market with Emerging Trends, Global Scope and Demand 2020 to 2027 | Reports And Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the food & beverage metal cans market were valued at USD 56.3 Billion in 2018 and are expected to reach USD 70.1 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0%. The growing demand for packaged food commodities across the globe has given the global market the required push over the past few years due to the shift to the changing hectic lifestyles and requirement of go-to meals with convenient food packaging are the main factors driving food & beverage metal cans market.

The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Food & Beverage Metal Cans industry. The incidence has affected nearly every aspect of the business domain. This study evaluates the current scenario and predicts future outcomes of the pandemic on the global economy.

The emerging and present key participants in the Food & Beverage Metal Cans market are:

Crown Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Ball Corporation (U.S.), Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Ardagh Group (Luxembourg), and CAN-PACK S.A. (Poland). Other players include Kian Joo Group (Malaysia), CPMC Holdings Limited (China), Kingcan Holdings Limited (China), Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland), and HUBER Packaging Group GmbH (Germany).

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Food & Beverage Metal Cans market on the basis of modalities, patient type, end-users, and regions:

On the basis of type, (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, Volume, Million Units)

2-piece cans

3-piece cans

On the basis of material, (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, Volume, Million Units)

Aluminum cans

Steel cans

On the basis of application, (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, Volume, Million Units)

Food Fruits & vegetables Convenience food Pet food Meat & seafood Other food products

Beverages Alcoholic beverages Carbonated soft drinks Sports & energy drinks Other beverages



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market report addresses the following questions:

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Food & Beverage Metal Cans in the food industry? What is the estimated growth rate of Food & Beverage Metal Cans for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027? Which end-use industry is expected to have the highest demand for Food & Beverage Metal Cans by the year 2027? Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Food & Beverage Metal Cans? Which are the leading regions for Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market players that are aiming to expand their product portfolio?

