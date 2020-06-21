Ventilators Market: Outlook, Growth, Key Driving Players and Industry Analysis Report 2026

COVID-19 is essentially a respiratory ailment. It complicates some of the pre-existing health conditions in patients leading to death. During hospitalization a small percentage of patients require assisted breathing; i.e. these patients need ventilators. With the drastic increase in the overall case of COVID-19, demand for ventilators and other medical equipment has increased, this has created a gap between the demand and supply of ventilators and medical equipment’s across the majorly affected countries. Some estimates suggest that the demand for ventilators would reach to around 5-10% of the total cases. It is estimated that the world may need millions of ventilators in the coming weeks and months to deal with the COVID-19 situation. Government across the world has told ventilators manufacturers in their region to rapidly increase their production capacity to cope with the ever-increasing ventilator demands while some others have banned its export. While the COVID-19 cases are on the rise, it seems there are not enough ventilators available in hospitals right now for all of the potential patients who will be struck by the virus. The only way to avoid overwhelming intensive care units is with a mandatory lockdown that reduces social contact by 75%.

Around the world, strict lockdowns were imposed as the COVID-19 outbreak took hold. From Australia to Africa, from America to Europe and Asia, cities were shut down, restricting how often people were allowed to leave their homes and for what reason. India has asked 1.3 billion citizens of the country to stay home. As of April 30, 2020; the total coronavirus cases topped 3.3 million as more than 85,463 people contracted the infection in a single day on April 30th, 2020. The death toll worldwide as of 30th April stands at 233,830 and the number of recoveries at 1,039,061. Nearly 80% of the coronavirus cases are from the United States and Europe. The United States accounts for more than 33.1% while Europe is the most affected continent.

Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention finding reveals that 80.9% of the total coronavirus cases were classified as mild while 13.8% and 4.7% were categorized as severe and critical respectively. A COVID-19 related lung injury is typically classified as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Severely ill COVID-19 patients will need ventilators and so increasing cases, the demand for the ventilator is on the rise from across the world.

Ventilator shortages are a vital fact, as the epidemic of COVID-19 continues to deteriorate. Health ministries all over the world face the same dreadful equation. To prevent the deaths of tens of thousands, even hundreds of thousands, the manufacturers have already boosted their production to maximum by themselves. Today, they aren’t receiving orders from regular customers like hospitals only but also directly from the governments. For instance: Hamilton Medical, which usually produces about 15,000 of the devices a year, has ramped up production of about 40%, because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Amongst Region, United States is expected to need more of ventilators amid COVID-19”

For a better understanding of the ventilator, demand trend arises due to COVID-19, a detailed analysis was conducted for the top 10 most affected regions including United States, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Iran, and India. The United States currently has the highest number of ventilators available and is expected to need even more than any other country across the world as the region acquires more than 33% of the global COVID-19 cases alone and the cases are still on the rise.

