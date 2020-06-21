Metal Foam Market Overview on Future Threats the COVID-19

Global Metal Foam Market is expected to reach USD 7.47 Billion by 2024 from USD 4.22 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 8.5% .

Metal foam are used in various applications due to its various useful properties, such as high strength, high energy absorption, high porosity and impact resistance. Metal foam find its application in impact energy absorption, thermal and sound insulation, light-weight construction this drives the market for metal foam market. Cost effective alternative is about to hamper metal foam market. Improper installation method is major challenge before the metal foam market.

Aluminum foam segment is expected is leading the market owing to its various useful properties, such as thermal conductivity, high porosity, electrical conductivity and corrosion resistance. Alluminium accounts for one third of the market followed by magnesium and nickel.

Heat Exchanger is leading segment, foam jacket is provided to exchanger to prevent loss of heat and economy. Heat exchanger is followed by anti-intrusion bars segment in metal foam market. Anti-intrusion bars are widely used in off-road vehicles and passenger cars to protect passengers from side impacts.

Geographically, the metal foam market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest market for metal foam during the forecast period. This is due to increasing utilization of metal foam across end-user industries in this region.

Scope of the Report:

Metal Foam Market, by Material Type:

• Aluminum

• Copper

• Nickel

• Others

Metal Foam Market, by Application:

• Anti-intrusion bars

• Sound absorbers

• Heat exchangers

• Others

Metal Foam Market, by End-Use Industry:

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Construction & Infrastructure

• Others

Metal Foam Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Profiled in the Report:

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (Canada)

• Admatis Ltd. (Hungary)

• ERG Aerospace Corporation (US)

• American Elements (US)

• Pithore Aluminium (Netherlands)

• Canada New Energy Materials Corporation (Canada)

• Alantum Corporation (South Korea)

• Aluinvent ZRT (Hungary)

• Hunan Ted New Material Co. Ltd. (China)

• Shanghai Zhonghui Foam Aluminum Co. Ltd. (China)

