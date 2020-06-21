Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices Market: Outlook, Growth, Key Driving Players and Industry Analysis Report 2025

Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices Market was valued at US$ 563.7 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1,264 million by 2025 displaying a reasonable CAGR of 12.34% over the forecast period (2019-2025). Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising geriatric population, increasing medical tourism in emerging nations are the key growth drivers for global mobile cardiac telemetry devices market. Interoperability and wireless technology to enhance real-time, remote monitoring, and transition of care delivery from hospital to home are also stimulating market growth globally. However, clinical effectiveness, the need for validation, cost effectiveness and data security are the major restraining factors for the market growth. Mobile Cardiac Telemetry is becoming more and more common as the device is far less labour intensive for the patient as compared to the traditional Event Monitor. The monitoring is the wave of the future because there are so many technological advantages compared to other long-term monitoring options. MCT monitoring technology can be considered a superior method for detecting ECG abnormalities as it captures cardiac abnormalities in real time. The expedited nature of MCT can potentially improve diagnostic care and lower healthcare costs over the long run.

In recent years the prevalence of chronic diseases has increased due to the rise in life expectancy and changes in lifestyle, and thus people suffering from these pathologies often need continuous monitoring of their vital signs. The mobile health field can provide new access opportunities for treatment and medical services, constituting a valuable support instrument for both patients and doctors. Mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) is a relatively new technology, first approved in 2002 by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which provides continuous real-time outpatient electrocardiographic monitoring for extended periods of time. MCT allows the detection of both symptomatic and asymptomatic arrhythmias and has been proven to provide superior diagnostic capability for patients with palpitations, syncope, and pre-syncope. It also allows accurate monitoring of a patient’s rhythm during outpatient drug titration, as well as detection of both symptomatic and asymptomatic atrial fibrillation after cardiac ablation.

Based on technology type, the global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices market is bifurcated into Lead based and Patch based devices. Lead based devices dominated the market in 2018, with the maximum share in terms of revenue and are expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to its increased application in high-end vehicles. Patch based devices, on the other hand, is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Home Settings are the major end-users considered in the global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices market study. Hospitals are the major end-users of mobile telemetry device technology; the segment generated a revenue of US$ 350.5 million in 2018. The hospital’s end-user segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.67% during the forecast period. However, the home setting is expected to witness highest CAGR during the 2019-2025 period.

Also, for better understanding of the overall adoption rate of mobile cardiac telemetry devices in different developed and developing markets, detailed analysis has been conducted for different regions/countries including North America (US, Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia), and the Rest of the World (Middle East and Latin America). Based on the estimation, Europe dominated the Mobile Cardiac Telemetry devices market, accounting for a revenue share of 31.9% in 2018. The rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases in Europe is influencing the healthcare service providers to implement advanced telehealth services. Hence, the increasing usage of telecardiology is expected to drive the market.

Asahi Kasei Corp., BioTelemetry Inc., Biotricity, Comarch, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Infobionic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medicalgorithmics, Medicomp and Preventice are some of the prominent players operating in the global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices industry. These players are adopting several growth strategies including acquisition, product launches, partnership and business expansion to increase their market presence and benefit as first mover advantages. The industry has also witnessed the emergence of several start-ups in the respective domain, majorly in the European region.

