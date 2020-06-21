Cloud Infrastructure Market: Outlook, Growth, Key Driving Players and Industry Analysis Report 2024

European Cloud infrastructure market has grown significantly. Skill shortage in Europe’s IT sector has created interesting opportunities for outsourcing. The current trend of ICT, namely cloud computing represents itself an evolution, wherein cloud contributes in many ways to accelerate technological innovation. Converging ICT developments in European region in recent years have significantly multiplied the choices available to users as well as suppliers of technology. Cloud technology has created innovative opportunities for both service providers and consumers of cloud services in Europe as the technology in Europe is characterized by being young, innovative, and vibrant and it showcases low barriers to entry. Cloud technology offers European firms the possibility to become market leaders. It enables the SME’s to build businesses and tap into computing power at low cost that previously required an upfront investment in ICT which was beyond their capacity.

European Cloud Infrastructure Market garnered US XX Billion revenues and is anticipated to witness reasonable growth of 10% during the forecasted period (2018-2024). Adoption rate of cloud technology in Europe is set to display manifold increase in years to come primarily attributed to rapid maturity of cloud technology and dynamic and competitive IT environment. Cloud technology has progressively redefined the way it is utilized among the enterprises and end users especially in developed countries such as UK, Germany and France which is further projected to percolate into other countries namely Ireland, Austria and Finland. With the consistent maturity and standardization more and more companies are anticipated to adopt cloud technology hence foreseeing the benefits of the IT innovation. However, fragmentation of digital single market, transparency and data protection and integration capability pose some of the restraining parameters hampering the market potential.

Insights Presented in the Report:

The report analyses the cloud Infrastructure service majorly for public and private deployment model in European region. To further add to the analysis the report also segments the market based on cloud infrastructure service, end user industry which is deployed in different country worldwide.

Public and private cloud deployment model is further bifurcated into different services including public cloud (Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Business process as a Service (BPaaS) and cloud advertising. Cloud advertising public cloud services dominated the market in 2017 with a market share of 44%.

Private cloud deployment model is segregated into managed hosting and Co-Location and former held the maximum share in the cloud market of Europe. It has been estimated that Managed Hosting will grow at reasonable CAGR of 13% during the forecasted period.

The report also analysis the different potential end-user industries who are most frequent adaptor and are most likely to be the likely to be the growth driver for the industry. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Retail industry, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Government agencies, Education, Energy and Manufacturing among others are the major end user industry analyzed during the study. In the Telecom & IT sector huge amount of data are generated owing to this, the sector has emerged as the largest adopter of cloud computing accounting for a market share of 17% in 2017 .

For better understanding of the geographical penetration of Cloud Service market in European region, the market is analyzed based on its outreach in the countries such as Germany, France, UK, Spain, Russia, Italy and rest of Europe. Germany holds one of the largest market share in the global cloud computing market accredited to advancing digitization in every aspect while France captures the second largest position in European cloud computing market primarily owing to mushrooming acceptance of cloud computing by new and emerging players paired with Small and Medium Enterprises. Moreover, United Kingdom has also gained prominence and constitutes as notable destination of cloud services among the enterprises due to huge customer base, advanced economy and absence of infrastructural bottlenecks. Germany cloud infrastructure market is expected to fetch US 22.0 Billion by 2024.

European cloud computing market also provides competitive benchmarking of leading players in this market which includes profiling of companies such as Cisco System Inc., Equinix Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, AT&T Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., DXC Technology Company, HP Inc., and Rackspace Hosting Inc. These companies have been operating in this sector for several years and have diversified product portfolios, innovative technologies, and strong distribution networks worldwide.

