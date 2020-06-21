Cardiovascular Information System Market Trends, Segment Analysis, Growth and Forecast Report – P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Cardiovascular Information System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Future Scope”, the global cardiovascular information system market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing government initiates towards electronic health record system implementation and growing rate of medication errors. The remote access to data and images, and reduced IT burden in the diagnostic center and hospitals are supporting the demand of CVIS. Moreover, better interoperability and increasing healthcare cost are further expected to boost the market.

Cardiovascular disease is the disease of heart and blood vessels, which includes conditions such as hypertension, coronary heart disease, heart failure, cerebrovascular disease and rheumatic heart disease. It is the leading cause of premature death around the world. According to the WHO, globally about 17.5 million people died due to cardiovascular diseases in 2012, while the number is expected to reach 23.3 million by 2030.

Globally, the cardiovascular information system market is expected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The highest growth in the region is attributed to large pool of patient, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing incidence of cardiovascular disease, and growing medical tourism in the region.

