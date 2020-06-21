Bromine Market: Future Forecast Assessed On The Basis Of How The Market Is Predicted To Grow

The demand for bromine compounds as a flame retardant has increased significantly owing to its extensive use in domestic and industrial applications. In addition, the demand for brominated flame retardants has increased with applications in consumer electronics such as computers, mobile phones, and television. The demand for brine fluids have been projected to witness significant growth owing to their application in drilling wells in the oil and gas industry to reduce the damage of the wellbore and productive zone. Moreover, bromine is also used in water treatment process, which is also expected to increase the growth of the market in the coming years. In recent times, bromine has also witnessed rapid growth owing to its extensive use as an industrial fumigant for stored products, mills, warehouses, and ships. However, stringent governmental measures regarding the application of brominated flame-retardants in textile and electronic equipment have hindered the market growth but recent introduction of new alternative brominated fire safety products are likely to result in an increase in the demand for this market. For instance, in 2016, Albemarle introduced SAYTEX bromine based flame-retardants for electronic and electrical components, insulation foam, and textile as a sustainable alternative to hexabromocyclododecane (HBCD).

The report on the global bromine market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into hydrogen bromide, organobromine compounds, bromine fluids, and others. Based on application, the report includes flame retardant, biocides, oil and gas, water treatment, medical, plasma etching, PTA synthesis, fumigant synthesis, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

