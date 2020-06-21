3D Camera Market: Outlook, Growth, Key Driving Players and Industry Analysis Report 2026

3D display technology development has sped up dramatically during the 21st century. The 3D technology system consists of 3 products, namely 3D digital camera W1, a 3D photo viewer V1 and 3D print service. The technology permits the user to submit a picture, look at the image and preserve it on paper. Additionally, it allows the user to view 3D Vision without special skills. This applied science has been well accepted both at the house and overseas. Consider a 3D Camera- an electronic device used to capture three- dimensional images. It consists of 3D technology, which holds more than two lenses with separate sensors. It generates human binocular vision and hence can capture the 3D pictures. 3D cameras find extensive use in numerous applications such as recording for 3D movies or games, industrial activity monitoring, home automation management and others. Evolving technological advancement, increasing demand for 3D content in media and entertainment, 3D scanning applications and upgraded visual applications, rising adoption in applications such as media and entertainment, manufacturing and construction have primarily driven the 3D camera technology market. However, the higher price of 3D cameras in contrast to its 2D counterparts and lack of awareness among end-users about this technology is prohibiting the growth of the 3D camera market.

Insights Presented in the Report

Based on product type, the 3D camera market is classified into free camera, target camera and other product types.

Based on technology, the market is classified into stereo vision, structured light, time of flight and other technologies. It has been observed that stereo vision cameras have significantly gained prominence due to it’s simple and easy to use features.

Based on application, the market is segmented into tablets, smartphones, computers, notebook pc, professional cameras and other applications. Professional cameras accounted for the highest revenue share during the period.

Based on industry verticals, the market is categorized into automotive, general photography, gaming, healthcare and industrial. The media and entertainment industry have stepped forward for enhanced adoption of 3D content, thereby fueling the market growth for 3D cameras.

For better understanding of the market penetration of 3D Camera technology, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and the Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of the World. North America constitutes a major consumer market for new technologies and 3D cameras one among them. USA has been the prime driver of the North America market due to applications used in the industrial sector.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Canon Inc, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Go Pro Inc., Eastman Kodak Company, LG Electronics Inc., Nikon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Sony Corporation and Faro Technologies Inc.

