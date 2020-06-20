Western Blotting Market : Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Report Highlights
Western blotting is the one of the most widely-used methods for protein identification and relative quantitation. This report will look at the application areas and market dynamics of western blotting market.
Report Includes:
– An overview of the global market for western blotting and discussion on factors impacting this process
– Knowledge about processes like tissue preparation, proteins transfer, blocking and antibody interactions
– Description of concepts like gel electrophoresis and antibody probing
– Details of Lyme disease and HIV/AIDS and discussion on how it plays a major driving factor to the industry
– Discussion on major application areas of Western Blotting technique such as disease diagnostics, agriculture, biomedical & biochemical research
– Coverage of fluorescent, multiplex and chemiluminescent Western blotting techniques and description of their protocol
Summary
Western blotting is the one of the most widely-used methods for protein identification and relative quantitation. These methods are prominently employed in laboratories for routine procedures for protein analysis. Several factors impacting this process are usually attributed to variabilities in experimental conditions and procedures.
Major application areas include disease diagnostics agriculture and biomedical and biochemical research. The steps involved in the process include tissue preparation, gel electrophoresis, transfer of proteins to membrane, blocking in order to prevent membrane and antibody interactions, incubation of membranes, and antibody-based detection of proteins.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Market Variables, Trends and Scope
Introduction
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Potential
Market Segmentation
Protocols
Solutions and Reagents
Protein Blotting
Membrane Blocking and Antibody Incubations
Market Dynamics
Market Driver Analysis
Market Restraint Analysis
Market Opportunities
Business Environment Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 2 Product Estimates and Trend Analysis
Instruments Market Overview
Instruments Market Analysis
Global Western Blotting Market for Instruments by Product
Global Western Blotting Market for Instruments by Region
Consumables Market Overview
Consumables Market Analysis
Global Western Blotting Market for Consumables by Product
Global Western Blotting Market for Consumables by Region
Chapter 3 Western Blotting Market: End-User Estimates and Trend Analysis
Academic and Research Institutes Overview
Academic and Research Institutes Market Analysis
Global Western Blotting Market for Academic and Research Institutes
Global Western Blotting Market for Instruments Academic and Research Institutes Market by Region
Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies Overview
Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies Market Analysis
Global Western Blotting Market for Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies
Global Western Blotting Market for Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies by Region
Diagnostic Centers Overview
Diagnostic Centers Market Analysis
Global Western Blotting Market for Diagnostic Centers
Global Western Blotting Market for Diagnostic Centers by Region
Overview of Other End Users
Other End Users Market Analysis
Global Western Blotting Market for Other End Users
Global Western Blotting Market for Other End Users by Region
