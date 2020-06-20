Compressors Market and Forecast Study Launched

Report Highlights

The global market for compressors should grow from $36.3 billion in 2018 to $46.1 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

This marketing report covers all aspects of the global compressor market. As the compressor market is dependent on the macroeconomics and social developments, the key macro and socio indicators are analyzed and forecasted through 2023. To give more insights on the market changes, the market analysis is segmented by general types (dynamic displacement and positive displacement), seal type (lubricated and oil-free) and portability (portable and stationary). Also, the study investigates end users and applications, and breaks sales down through a variety of channels that allows distributors to investigate sales channel strategies and define sales tools.

A compressor is a device that increases the pressure of a substance (usually an air or a gas) by reducing its substance. Compressors segments covered in this report include:

By product type:

– Dynamic displacement compressors (including centrifugal): here, the mechanical linkage reduces the volume of air or gas physically to increase pressure.

– Positive displacement (rotary and reciprocating): this type of compressor provides some velocity to an air or a gas which is then diffused, resulting in increased pressure.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12640

By seal type:

– Lubricated compressor.

– Oil free compressor.

– By portability type:

– Stationary compressors.

– Portable compressors.

Market segments by application (home appliances, oil and gas, energy, manufacturing, food and beverage, healthcare, construction, chemical, others) and end-user sector (industrial, agricultural, households, others) will are studied as well.

This report does not touch on subtypes of rotary and reciprocating compressors like membranous, pistons, plates and spirals.

As technology is the key driver of the compressor market, innovations and tech trends are studied in this report. Analysis of value chains is the very important part of work as it allows to figure out the role of the market players within the compressors manufacturing and sales business.

The market analysis breakdown by regions is: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, Middle East and Latin America. Some key countries are analyzed within regions as their influence defines the key trends and changes on the regional markets.

International trade by the equipment and machinery building products is highly affected by tariffs and non-tariff regulations. This issue is studied within this report. All tariff rates for major importing countries as well as legal requirements and certifications are presented as well.

Also, there is a particular focus on key manufacturers and distributors regarding their performance, innovations and development strategies.

Report Includes:

– 42 data tables and 21 additional tables

– An overview of the global market and technologies for compressors

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Coverage of classification, product description and technical characteristics of compressors

– Discussion about key drivers, constraints and strategies for the global compressor market development

– Evaluation of macroeconomic indicators and population dynamics by region, including GDP, export/import, trade balance, population, and exchange rates of the key currencies

– Detailed profiles of the major companies in the market, including Atlas Copco, Campbell Hausfeld, Ebara Corp., GE Oil & Gas and Siemens

Summary

Presently, the global compressor market is experiencing changes with regards to demand, supply, technologies and consumer preferences. These changes come about due to consumer demand and market innovation. Major factors influencing the market include – – Rising demand from the oil and gas industries due to increase in extraction and storage facility expansions.

– Strong development in manufacturing in the Asia-Pacific, North America and Middle East which is driving demand for innovative industrial compressors.

– Population growth worldwide, which is affecting sectors such as energy, food and beverages, and construction, which is boosting demand for compressors.

– Significant investments in research and development by the market leaders such as Atlas Copco, Ingersoll-Rand, Kaeser, Mitsubishi and MAN. This R&D is impacting unit efficiency and lifespan.

– Strict regulations regarding air pollution, noise, emissions and harmful environmental effects.

– Growing compressor maintenance costs and a push toward longer lifecycles.

– Rising demand for compressors which use a variety of fuels and a push for fuel efficiency.

– Variations in compressors pressures and a push for automatic pressure changes.

– Digitalization of compressor controls systems which allow remote management and early determination of maintenance needs.

Major compressor manufacturers globally include Atlas Copco, Kobelco, Elgi Equipment, Ingersoll-Rand, Mitsubishi Heavy Industry, Sulzer, Ebara Corp., Doosan Infracore Portable Power, Siemens, BOGE, Gardner Denver, Kaeser, Bauer Compressors, Sullair, MAN and Hitachi. These players hold almost 60% of the global compressor market and their shares are increasing as they make significant investments in innovation and marketing. Moreover, the developed chains of sales and engineering representatives allow them to provide high quality after sales service, which is substantial value added to the compressor buyers.

The global compressor market was valued at REDACTED in 2017. The positive displacement compressor market totaled REDACTED, while dynamic displacement compressors were valued at REDACTED. The market is forecast to grow to REDACTED by 2023, with the positive displacementcompressor market reaching REDCATED, for a growth of REDACTED.

Covid 19 Impact [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/12640