Biometrics Market Analysed in a New Research Study

Biometrics is already playing a major role in fields such as medicine, science, robotics, engineering, manufacturing and many other areas. Biometric technologies are becoming the foundation for an extensive array of highly secure identification and personal verification solutions. This report provides information on the major application areas, technologies and equipment used for biometrics along with examination of market dynamics.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for biometrics and discussion of advantages in everyday life

– Evaluation of biometrics application in customer onboarding, access control, border control and policing

– Discussion on role of growing automation and Internet of Things (IoT) in improving quality of life

– Information on suppliers involved in biometric equipment and various organizations involved in the research and development of these equipment

Summary

Recently the author ran into an old friend on a street in San Francisco and asked him about the progress of his U.S. citizenship application. The friend casually mentioned that his biometrics were due in three days. By biometrics, he was referring to the routine fingerprinting test performed by U.S. authorities, before citizenship is granted. The author’s takeaway from this encounter is that biometrics has become so common, it is easily referred to and understood.

Biometrics is an automated method of recognizing a person based on a physiological feature such as one’s face, fingerprints, hand geometry, iris, retina, vein or voice, or a behavioral characteristic, such as handwriting. Biometric technologies are becoming the foundation for an extensive array of highly secure identification and personal verification solutions. As the number and level of security breaches and transaction fraud increase, the need for highly secure identification and personal verification technologies is becoming more apparent every day. Biometrics is a rapidly evolving technology that is being widely used in forensics such as in criminal identification and prison security, and that has the potential to be used in a wide range of civilian application areas as well.

