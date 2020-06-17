Refrigeration Leak Detector Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2019-2029

Global Refrigeration Leak Detector Market: Introduction

Refrigeration leak detector is designed to find small leaks in enclosed refrigerant gas systems. The refrigeration leak detector monitor air from numerous points around the refrigeration systems and test for the presence of specific refrigerant gases. Refrigeration leak detector detects all Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), hydro fluorocarbons (HFCs), and hydro chlorofluorocarbons (HCFC) refrigerant. Due to the refrigerant leaks, HVAC (Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) cooling performance of refrigerator is reduces. Therefore, there is need for the refrigeration leak detector. There are number of leak detector with different battery operation. Some of the refrigeration leak detector has dual power that allow battery operation mobility or wall power for uninterrupted usage, and some refrigeration leak detector has flashing LED in the probe tip, internal speaker and a headphone jack to ensure optimum performance

Among the product type, the electronic refrigeration leak detector is more efficient as it can detect very small leakage from the refrigerant system, thus it is expected to gain significant traction in the global refrigeration leak detector market.

Global Refrigeration Leak Detector Market: Segmentation

Globally, the refrigeration leak detector market can be segmented on the basis of product type, cover type, and end use

Based on the Product Type, the global refrigeration leak detector market can be segmented into,

Halide refrigerant leak detector

Electronic refrigerant leak detector

Based on the Operation Type, the global refrigeration leak detector market can be segmented into,

Handheld

Bench Mounted

Based on the End use, the global refrigeration leak detector market can be segmented into,

Resident

Commercial

Industrial

Global Refrigeration Leak Detector Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for ready-to-eat products and frozen food is expected to increase the demand for refrigerator market. Moreover, the number of licensed and franchised stores of limited service restaurants such as McDonald’s and Subway is growing, leading to an increase in demand for refrigeration systems. Also, the rapid growth in food and beverages industry along with expansion of cold chain capacities to minimize wastage of food and ensure efficient storage is expected to boost demand for refrigeration leak detector.

However, the interference of the background noises of the refrigeration leak detectors or gas detector and high sound of the alarm of the detector is expected to limit the growth of the refrigerant leak detector market. To reduce the noise level of refrigeration leak detector, manufacturers are focusing to develop advanced refrigerant leak detector which, in turn, is expected to create significant growth opportunities for the refrigerant leak detector market. For instance, Inficon developed TEK-MATE refrigerant leak detector automatic background compensation feature which continuously monitors and compensates for changing background noise.

Global Refrigeration Leak Detector Market: Regional Outlook

According to the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in 2015, food and beverages worth US$ 750 Bn was wasted across the globe. Therefore, countries across the globe are focusing on building their cold supply chain infrastructure in order to minimize waste of food and beverages. According to the Global Cold Chain Alliance, refrigerator warehouse capacity in India increased at the CAGR of 43% during 2008–2014, while that in China increased at a CAGR of 35% during the same period. North America in the global refrigeration leak detector market is expected to create high sales for the refrigeration leak detector, owing to the increasing demand for ready-to-eat product in the region. The developing region are adopting the technologically advance product. Therefore, Asia Pacific and Latin America are growing region in the global refrigeration leak detector market. Europe in the global refrigeration leak detector market is estimated to be followed by North America, and expected to follow the same trend in the coming years. MEA is estimated to have comparatively less share during the forecast period. However, the demand for refrigeration leak detector market is forecasted to grow at a promising rate over the near future.

Global Refrigeration Leak Detector Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players involved in the refrigeration leak detector market include

Fieldpiece Instruments, Inc.

CPS Products, Inc.

AGPTEK

Ritchie Engineering Inc.

Elitech Technology, Inc.

Bacharach Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

Robinair

Robert Bosch Ltd

Inficon

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the refrigeration leak detector contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to refrigeration leak detector segments such as product type, cover type, and end use.

