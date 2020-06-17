Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market 2020 Growing Opportunity – BASF SE, Formosa Plastics Corporation

The New report includes a detailed study of Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market. It is the result of a comprehensive research carried out keeping in mind the different parameters and trends dominating the global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market.

The analysts forecast the global monoethylene glycol market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.08% during the period 2019-2024.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) sales volume and revenue. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets and applications.

Top Key Players in the Market:

– BASF SE

– Formosa Plastics Corporation

– MEGlobal BV

– China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

– Royal Dutch Shell Plc

– Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

– DowDuPont Inc.

– Reliance Industries Limited

– PJSC SIBUR Holding

– Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

– LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

– Exxon Mobil Corporation

– Lotte Chemical Corporation

– Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

– Indian Oil Corporation

This research report categorizes the global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Based on application, the persulfates market is segmented into:

– Fibers

– Film

– Solid-state Resins

– Antifreeze

The report provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World in Global Outlook Report with Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global monoethylene glycol market.

– To classify and forecast global monoethylene glycol market based on region, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global monoethylene glycol market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global monoethylene glycol market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global monoethylene glycol market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global monoethylene glycol market.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Influence of the Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market report:

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market.

Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market recent innovations and major events.

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2024 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

