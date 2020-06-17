Mineral Premixes Market Size, Share, Development by 2029 | FMI Report

Mineral Premixes – Closing the Gaps on Better Nutrition

Often referred to as ‘hidden hunger’, micronutrient malnutrition contributes substantially to the global burden of disease. As several food products and fodder products are low in micronutrient densities, fortification of food using a nutrient premix has been gaining increasing momentum in recent years. Mineral premixes in particular are increasingly used to balance diets with adequate levels of vitamins and minerals such as iron, iodine, and zinc. Nutrition could also be a serious limitation to livestock production, especially where feed resources are inadequate in both quantity and quality. As domestic animals continue to make important contributions to global food supply, animal feed is becoming an increasingly critical component of the integrated food chain, thereby potentially raising the demand for feed premix.

To cater to ever-growing demand, manufacturers are continually focusing on identifying most precise process of developing feed and food premix which involves finding the right balance in the use of metabolically active nutrients and compounds. This is according to Future Market Insights’ Mineral Premixes Market Report that offers in-depth insights and unbiased market analysis to arm the stakeholders with necessary facts and forecast statistics to take well-informed business decisions.

Mineral Premixes Market – Notable Developments

Some of the key players active in the mineral premixes market include Bar-Magen Ltd., Watson Inc., Corbion N.V., Avitech Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., Vitalac, Burkmann Industries, Inc., Neovia Group, Nutreco N.V., Glanbia, Plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Amesi Group, Correctores Vitaminicos, SA, Provimi (Cargill), and Barentz Europe B.V.

In August 2019, Barentz Europe B.V., a key player in the mineral premixes market, announces its joint venture with SK Chemtrade Services, a South Africa-based supplier of high quality raw materials to life sciences industries to strengthen its position in the country. Through this joint venture, SK Chemtrade will gain support of knowledge and expertise of Barentz’s global network.

In April 2019, Provimi Jordan, Cargill’s animal nutrition business, announced the inauguration of advanced nutrition premix plant in Jordan. Cargill’s new plant is aimed at providing safe, sustainable solutions to fulfil evolving needs of farmers and feed producers in Middle East.

In January 2019, Koninklijke DSM N.V announced its plans to create a 75/25 joint venture with Nenter & Co., Inc., to secure high-quality and sustainable supply of vitamin E that comply with DSM’s safety, health, and sustainable standards. The new joint venture will operate the vitamin E production facilities in Jingzhou, China.

Key Factors Influencing Mineral Premixes Market Growth

Rising Demand for Customized Premix Solutions Armed with a wealth of information than before, consumers are relying on varying channels to self-diagnose and to target specific health needs. This has led to gradual shift from available mineral premixes to formulated variants, thereby compelling manufacturers to custom mineral premixes that can be used for health promotion in a variety of food applications. With growing awareness regarding the importance of micronutrients among consumers, mineral premixes are further making inroads into infant formulations, bakery & confectionery, dairy products, and dietary supplements. Demand for mineral premixes is also gaining a boost from rising popularity of fortified food products and their health benefits among growing number of consumers.

Mineral premixes market is expected to benefit from growing food safety concerns about dairy and meat products which has resulted in increased demand for compound feed. In recent years, significant economic growth and increasing disposable income, especially in developing countries, has been stimulating greater consumption of milk, poultry and meat – leading to increasing demand for mineral premixes for animal feed. Furthermore, these products are garnering robust traction from pet food industry for the production of complete and balanced pet food products. Mineral premixes in dry form remains highly sought-after in comparison to liquid form as they are easier to mix with animal feed and provide a longer shelf life. Government Initiatives to Diminish Cases of MalnutritionIn efforts to diminish hidden hunger where people get sufficient calories, but miss out on essential nutrients, governments in several economies are investing in fortification of centrally-processed staple food. The result is projected to lead to increased demand for mineral premixes in years ahead. Increasing partnerships with international agencies and NGOs to eliminate micronutrient malnutrition at the global level is expected to be a disruptive force for the mineral premixes market. Manufacturers will further benefit from implementation of food fortification as regular practice, especially in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

