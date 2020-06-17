Fiber Market 2020 Growing Trends and Demand – Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

“Glass Fiber Market by Application (Transportation, Construction & Building, Consumer Goods, Electronic & Electrical, Pipe & Tank, Energy) and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity 2019-2024”

The New report includes a detailed study of Global Fiber Market. It is the result of a comprehensive research carried out keeping in mind the different parameters and trends dominating the global Fiber Market.

The analysts forecast the global glass fiber market to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% during the period 2019-2024.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global glass fiber for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the glass fiber sales volume and revenue. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, and application.

Top Key Players in the Market:

– AGY Holding Corp.

– Ahlstrom-Munksj Oyj

– Braj Binani Group

– Changshu Jiangnan Glass Fiber Co., Ltd.

– Changzhou Tianma Group Co., Ltd.

– Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

– Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

– FTI (India)

– Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Co., Ltd.

– Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co., Ltd.

– Johns Manville Corporation

– Jushi Group Co., Ltd.

– Knauf Insulation

– Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

– Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

This research report categorizes the global Fiber market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Fiber market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Based on application, the Fiber market is segmented into:

– Transportation

– Construction & Building

– Consumer Goods

– Electronic & Electrical

– Pipe & Tank

– Energy

The report provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World in Global Outlook Report with Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global glass fiber market.

– To classify and forecast global glass fiber market based on region, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global glass fiber market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global glass fiber market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global glass fiber market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global glass fiber market.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

