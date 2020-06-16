Why is Asia-Pacific (APAC) Largest Wind Turbine Composite Materials Market?

With the rising pollution levels, governments around the world are targeting rapid reduction in the production of energy from fossil fuels and increment in the amount being generated via green methods. In several countries, feed-in tariffs are offered to utilities which generate electricity from renewable resources, such as the sun and wind. Similarly, financial support is being provided in the form of tax benefits and other schemes in several nations, to make purchasing wind power generating equipment easier, which is further leading to a surging demand for composite materials.

Get a sample copy of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/wind-turbine-composite-materials-market/report-sample

Apart from the number of wind towers, even their production capacity is surging. The electricity generation ability is directly proportional to the diameter of the rotor, which itself depends on the length of the turbine blade. Therefore, longer the rotor diameter, higher the amount of power produced. IRENA says that in 1985, the typical diameter of the rotor was 15 meters, and the power output of an individual wind tower was 0.05 megawatts (MW). Now, the power output has increased massively to 8 MW, and the rotors are up to 164 meters across. Thus, with the lengthening of the blades, the demand for composite materials for their manufacturing is also rising.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific (APAC) has been the largest wind turbine composite materials market, historically, which is because it is the largest producer of wind energy in the world. The two largest onshore wind farms on earth are in China and India, which have a cumulative capacity to generate around 8.5 GW of clean electricity. In 2017, of the total wind energy generation capacity added throughout the world, around 50% was added in China alone, according to the oil supermajor BP PLC.

Make enquiry before purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=wind-turbine-composite-materials-market

Wind Turbine Composite Materials Market Competitive Landscape

Several players are working toward expanding their wind turbine composite material manufacturing capacity and geographical reach to cater to the rising demand for such materials across the world. For instance, in June 2016, the inauguration of a wind blade mold production plant in Szczecin, Poland, was announced by Gurit Holding AG. The expansion was aimed at further increasing the market share of the company in Europe. Toray Industries Inc., Cytec Solvay Group, Hexcel Corporation, Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V., TPI Composites Inc., Teijin Limited, and Molded Fiber Glass Companies are other key players operating in the global wind turbine composite materials market.