Termite Control Market Estimated To Experience A Hike in Growth Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers 2020-2025

The global Termite Control market was valued at USD 2.90 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.70 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Termites are the major cause of destruction of large quantities of wooden infrastructure. Termite control is gaining importance on account of losses resulting from termite infestation. The demand is expected to remain high in developing countries which have prevalently moist conditions.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing economic activities

1.2 Climate change

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Absence of uniform guidelines

2.2 Operating constraints

Market Segmentation:

The global Insecticide Seed Treatment market is segmented on the species type, control method, application, and region.

1. By Species Type:

1.1 Dampwood Termites

1.2 Subterranean Termites

1.3 Drywood Termites

1.4 Others

2. By Control Method:

2.1 Chemical

2.1.1 Synthetic Pyrethroids

2.1.2 Phenylprazole

2.1.3 Chlorinated Hydrocarbons

2.1.4 Chloronicotinyl

2.1.5 Organophosphates

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Physical and Mechanical

2.2.1 Termite Barriers

2.2.2 Bait Technology

2.2.3 Pitfall

2.3 Biological

2.3.1 Microbials

2.3.2 Botanicals

2.3.3 Nematode Control

2.4 Others

3. By Application:

3.1 Residential

3.2 Commercial and Industrial

3.3 Livestock and Agriculture Farms

3.4 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Ensystex

2. BASF

3. Control Solution Inc.

4. Bayer Cropscience AG

5. Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.

6. Syngenta AG

7. Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

8. Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

9. Rentokil Initial PLC

10. FMC Corporation

11. United Phosphorous Limited

12. Nufarm Limited

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Termite Controlmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

