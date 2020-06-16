Security Assessment Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2028

A recent report published by QMI on the security assessment market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research on security assessment market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision.

The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for security assessment during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in security assessment market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the security assessment market has been segmented by security type (endpoint security, network security, application security, cloud security), assessment type (vulnerability assessment, risk assessment, threat assessment, penetration testing services, security program assessment), deployment mode (cloud & on-premises), organization size (large size organization and small & medium size organization), and industry vertical (banking, financial services, and insurance (bfsi), it and telecommunications, government and defense, energy and utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, retail).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For security assessment market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the security assessment market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of security assessment market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for security assessment market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of security assessment market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for security assessment market.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Kaspersky

2. IBM

3. FireEye

4. Optiv Security

5. Qualys

6. Trustwave

7. Veracode

8. Check Point

9. Absolute Software

10. Rapid7

11. CynergisTek

12. Positive Technologies

Market Segmentation:

By Security Type:

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

By Assessment Type:

Vulnerability Assessment

Risk Assessment

Threat Assessment

Penetration Testing Services

Security Program Assessment

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size:

Large Size Organization

Small & Medium Size Organization

By Industry Vertical:

Banking

Financial Services

Insurance (BFSI)

IT and telecommunications

Government and defense

Energy and utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o North America, by Security Type

o North America, by Assessment Type

o North America, by Deployment Mode

o North America, by Organization Size

o North America, by Industry Vertical

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Security Type

o Western Europe, by Assessment Type

o Western Europe, by Deployment Mode

o Western Europe, by Organization Size

o Western Europe, by Industry Vertical

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Security Type

o Asia Pacific, by Assessment Type

o Asia Pacific, by Deployment Mode

o Asia Pacific, by Organization Size

o Asia Pacific, by Industry Vertical

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

o Russia

o Turkey

o Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Security Type

o Eastern Europe, by Assessment Type

o Eastern Europe, by Deployment Mode

o Eastern Europe, by Organization Size

o Eastern Europe, by Industry Vertical

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Security Type

o Middle East, by Assessment Type

o Middle East, by Deployment Mode

o Middle East, by Organization Size

o Middle East, by Industry Vertical

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

o South America

o Africa

o Rest of the World, by Security Type

o Rest of the World, by Assessment Type

o Rest of the World, by Deployment Mode

o Rest of the World, by Organization Size

o Rest of the World, by Industry Vertical

